Ameer Fakher Eldin to direct Neon-backed biopic 'Caesar,' about Syrian officer Farid Al-Madhhan who blew the whistle on Assad regime torture.

Neon-Backed Biopic ‘Caesar,’ About Syrian Officer Who Blew the Whistle on Assad Regime Torture, to Be Directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin Syrian star Taim Hassan has been cast as the hero who provided photographic proof that the Assad regime was torturing and executing thousands of Syrians in the regime’s prisons Qatar’s Film Committee and Watermelon Pictures Forge Partnership to Co-Produce a Slate of Films From the ‘Global South’ is set to direct Neon-backed biopic “Caesar.

” The film centers on Syrian military officer Farid Al-Madhhan who blew the whistle on torture and killings perpetrated by the regime of Syrian president Bashar Assad.has been cast in the lead role playing the film’s titular hero, who’s nom de guerre was Caesar. Farid Al-Madhhan was a military police photographer and head of the judicial evidence office in Damascus.

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Disney Inks Deal With Creator Zach King for 'Illusion Shorts' Inspired by Mouse House's Movies and Experiences Al-Madhhan launched a secret operation to smuggle more than 50,000 photographs out of Syria showing evidence of torture, starvation and murder in the country’s lockups. This evidence marked a turning point in Syrian history, prompting European prosecutors to take legal proceeding against the Assad government’s war crimes.

The dictator’s reign of terror ended in December 2024 after a 13-year civil war that caused more than 500,000 deaths and forced millions of Syrians to leave their homeland. Hassan has played the lead in hit Arabic TV show “Al Hayba,” about a family of arms smugglers working the border between Syria and Lebanon, a role that made him a household name across the region and reached international audiences on Netflix.

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His more recent work includes the show “Taj” , in which he plays a boxer resisting the French occupation of Syria; hit political drama “Under the Seventh Ground” ; and thriller series “Mawlana” . , attended by a broad panel. The panel included both Taim Hassan, set to play Caesar, and the real Farid Al-Madhhan.

Al-Madhhan pointed out that the upcoming film about his act – which carried extreme danger of torture and murder by Syrian authorities – will not be “a forensic or documentary exercise. ” “It is a human story – the story of people who had lives, families and experiences, but whose lives unfortunately ended in inhumane circumstances. That is why we decided to tell this story through cinema: to give a voice to the human beings who suffered,” he said.

“Seeing the actor and the person he is portraying sitting together is quite remarkable,” noted U.S. producer Mike Larocca, co-founder of Department M. “It is like looking in a mirror,” he added. “I think we have managed to find the right actor. ” The “Caesar” project is being developed by Department M and Doha’s Katara Studios, with distribution in place via Neon and support from Kuwait-based studio Sard Media. Syrian production company Tadmor Film City is also on board.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriting duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani are on board to write the screenplay. Berlin-based helmer Ameer Fakher Eldin, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, to Syrian parents from the Golan Heights, said: “Caesar’s story carries enormous responsibility. Behind the scale of the events is the deeply human story of an individual confronted with an extraordinary choice, and the courage required to act when the consequences were almost unimaginable.

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” The project had been first announced during the first edition of the Doha Industry Days in 2025 by the Qatar Film Committee, an official body that is part of the Media City Qatar hub tasked with driving growth of the country’s entertainment industry. Commented Hassan Al Thawadi, the Qatari lawyer who chairs the Qatar Film Committee: “Caesar’s story is one of extraordinary courage, sacrifice and global consequence.

When we announced this project last year, our ambition was to assemble a cast and creative team capable of approaching his story with the humanity, sensitivity and cinematic ambition it deserves. ” Larocca at the press conference noted that “it is very rare for a film of this nature to receive the level of resources and support that we have received.

” He thanked Al Thawadi and the other partners “for giving us the support necessary to attempt to make a film of the highest possible quality by international standards. ”Jump to Comments Disney President Dana Walden on the Future of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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