NEON Announces Digital Release of 'Hokum' on June 2, 2026

After a successful theatrical run, 'Hokum' is set for a digital release on June 2, 2026, with physical releases and a streaming debut to follow. The horror thriller, directed by Damian McCarthy, has been critically acclaimed and has grossed over $23 million at the box office.

NEON has announced the digital release of ' Hokum ' on June 2, 2026, following its successful theatrical run which began at SXSW 2026. The film, directed by Damian McCarthy, has garnered rave reviews and grossed over $23 million internationally on a $5 million budget.

'Hokum' will also be available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on August 11, 2026, with a streaming debut expected between August and November 2026. The film stars Adam Scott as Ohm Bauman, a novelist who retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents' ashes and becomes consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Scott, known for his role in 'Severance', was drawn to Bauman's 'arrogant and kind of uninteresting' nature.

McCarthy's third horror venture, 'Hokum' follows 'Caveat' (2020) and 'Oddity' (2024). Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's soundtrack and wondering if it features any post-credits scenes





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hokum NEON Adam Scott Damian Mccarthy Horror Thriller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toonami Reveals New June 2026 Schedule Change With Major PremiereToonami is making changes to its schedule this June with a brand new show finally premiering

Read more »

Netflix Expands Movie Library with New Releases and Classics in June 2026In June 2026, Netflix will introduce a broad selection of movies spanning multiple genres, from action franchises and fantasy duologies to new Netflix Originals, while some titles rotate out, emphasizing the platform's dynamic content strategy.

Read more »

In The Hand of Dante: Star-Studded Netflix Release Set for June 2026The upcoming Netflix film In The Hand of Dante features an ensemble cast including Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa. The crime drama, centered on a rare Dante manuscript, premiered at the Venice Film Festival to mixed reviews and is set for a June 12 theatrical release followed by streaming on June 24, 2026.

Read more »

June 2026 TV Premieres, Finales and Sports Highlights on Bravo, Peacock, NBC and HuluJune 2026 features a packed schedule including season finales and reunions for Bravo reality shows such as Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, plus new series premieres on Peacock and Bravo. Sports coverage dominates with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Telemundo, NBA Playoffs, MLB games, U.S. Women's Open golf, and U.S. Open golf. Hulu will release the fifth and final season of The Bear on June 25, alongside other new movies and shows, while ending some popular series.

Read more »