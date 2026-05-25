Neon Adds Michael Mann’s Ferrari Biopic to Streaming Lineup

The 2023 sports drama Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, arrives on Neon after a modest theatrical run, with digital, Blu‑ray and DVD releases slated for later this month.

Neon has announced that Michael Mann ’s 2023 biographical sports drama Ferrari will join its streaming catalog, marking a notable expansion of the platform’s film library with a high‑profile racing‑themed title.

The movie, which dramatizes the early years of Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari, opens its digital run on Neon today after a limited theatrical window that concluded in late December 2023. Directed and co‑written by Mann alongside Troy Kennedy Martin, the film features Adam Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura.

The supporting ensemble includes Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell, Patrick Dempsey, Lino Musella, Ben Collins and several other distinguished performers, all contributing to a richly textured portrait of the man often described as a volatile genius whose life mirrored the speed and danger of the cars he created. The narrative, set against the backdrop of the 1950s, follows Ferrari as he battles personal and professional calamities.

According to the official synopsis, the former race‑car driver stands on the brink of bankruptcy while his marriage endures the grief of a lost son and the complexities of a newly‑born child. Amid mounting press scrutiny and internal strife, Ferrari vows to revive his fledgling company by targeting the legendary Mille Miglia, a 1,000‑mile endurance race across Italy.

The film captures the tension of that fateful competition, dramatizing the high‑stakes gamble that would determine the future of both the marque and the lives of those surrounding him. Though the picture struggled financially at the box office, amassing just over $43 million worldwide against an estimated $95 million budget, it nevertheless earned laudatory reviews from critics, holding a 73 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being praised for its atmospheric direction, nuanced performances, and meticulous recreation of mid‑century motorsport culture.

In addition to its arrival on Neon, the film will soon be available in a full home‑media release. Neon confirmed that digital download, Blu‑ray and DVD formats will be released later this month, giving collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to own a premium edition that includes behind‑the‑scenes featurettes, director commentary and archival footage of historic Ferrari race cars.

The streaming debut also coincides with a broader wave of classic and contemporary motorsport titles finding new homes on subscription services, reflecting a growing appetite among viewers for high‑octane drama and period pieces. Industry analyst Maggie Dela Paz, who has covered film and television trends for more than seven years, highlighted the strategic timing of the release, noting that the resurgence of interest in automotive heritage stories—spurred by recent documentaries and series—makes Ferrari a valuable addition to Neon’s catalog.

As the platform positions itself to attract both cinephiles and auto‑enthusiasts, the inclusion of a Michael Mann‑directed, Oscar‑contending work underscores its commitment to delivering premium content that blends artistic ambition with audience appeal





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Ferrari Film Michael Mann Neon Streaming Motorsport Drama Adam Driver

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