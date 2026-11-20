White supremacist Mikka Lee Anderson found guilty of plotting to attack a Hull hotel housing asylum seekers. Details on his conviction, weapons cache, and the accomplice who thwarted the scheme.

White supremacist Mikka Lee Anderson was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism at Newcastle Crown Court for his plot to attack a hotel in Hull housing asylum seekers. The twenty-four-year-old neo-Nazi intended to kill as many migrants as possible by setting fire to the historic Royal Hotel in the city centre.

Anderson Stockpiled Weapons for Attack

Anderson conducted extensive research into making napalm and stockpiled petrol bombs prior to the planned assault on the Royal Hotel. The Home Office used this historic building to house asylum seekers while their claims were processed, making it the target of his white supremacist violence. Police recovered images showing him filming reconnaissance of the hotel and shouting slurs at the occupants through the windows.

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Extremist Ideology Behind Normal Facade

Anderson admired Adolf Hitler and believed that Muslims were attempting to destroy the white population. He viewed non-white people as a societal pest that needed to be dealt with through extreme measures. At his flat near Hull, he maintained a large cache of at least twenty knives, crossbows, camouflage clothing, and a gas mask. He also possessed a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook to assist in creating explosives.

Attempted Recruitment Foiled by Informant

The deadly plan was uncovered when Anderson attempted to recruit an accomplice to share his far-right ideology. On February 16, he contacted a man on Facebook who had joined a group called Hull Patriot Protestors. The two men met the following evening at the back of the St Stephens Shopping Centre, where Anderson detailed his method for throwing petrol bombs through the hotel windows.

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Accomplice Reported Plot to Police

The man Anderson approached was so appalled by the murderous plan that he went to a police station in Hull two days later to report the threat. He told officers that Anderson was serious about killing innocent people and that he felt a duty to save lives. This intervention stopped Anderson from executing the attack that would have targeted vulnerable individuals.

Anderson Arrested and Convicted in Court

Anderson was arrested in February as he arrived for work at a Wren Kitchens factory. He denied being a racist during the trial, claiming he was a survivalist doing doomsday prepping and that his weapons were for hunting. However, jurors were read messages where he called Muslims a bioweapon and admitted to preparing for violence. He was also convicted of possession of knives and other weapons for the purposes of terrorism.