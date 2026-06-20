NeNe Leakes Discusses Son Bryson Bryant's Ongoing Struggles with Addiction and Legal Issues

NeNe Leakes opens up about her son Bryson Bryant's addiction and recent incarceration, explaining that while she has funded rehab multiple times, recovery must be his own decision.

On Friday, June 19, it was reported that Bryson Bryant , the son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, has been held in a Georgia jail since May 1.

He was booked on several allegations, including failing to meet the terms of his probation, failing to pay child support, and "failing to appear.

" These charges stem from a July 2023 arrest in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where Bryant was found in possession of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance. At the time, he faced multiple charges such as violating probation, possession of a controlled substance, loitering or prowling, and providing a false name to law enforcement after allegedly telling police he was his younger half-brother. Bryant's drug charge was later dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

However, he was sentenced to twelve months of probation, a $500 fine, forty hours of community service, and random drug testing. The recent probation violation led to his re-incarceration. In a preview clip of her upcoming "Reality With the King" podcast episode released on Monday, July 24, NeNe Leakes, 55, broke her silence on her son's ongoing struggles.

"He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years," she explained. She revealed that Bryson has been to rehabilitation facilities multiple times but has relapsed each time.

"As a mom, just to watch it is - my hands are tied. You know, he's 31 years old, he's an adult. He has three children, three beautiful children who I adore. He has a wife.

Not much that I can do," she added. Leakes stressed that recovery ultimately depends on the individual battling addiction, noting that no family member can force that decision.

"I have spent so much money to get Bryson where he needs to be, but every time I sent him off, I said, 'You are giving your ass up and we are sending you off. ' But I learned through counseling myself that he has to say, 'I am ready to go,' not me making him go," she continued. "So until Bryson is ready to make a change, there's nothing I can do.

" The podcast, hosted by former RHOA producer Carlos King, will delve further into Leakes' personal life and her experiences on the reality show. This situation highlights the painful balance families face when dealing with a loved one's addiction: providing support while recognizing that change must come from within the affected individual





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