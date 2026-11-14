Vadim Nemkov Claims Fedor Emelianenko Will Beat Francis Ngannou in Boxing Match

PFL cHampion Vadim Nemkov believes mentor Fedor Emelianenko could beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. Nemkov defends his title in Dubai before PFL becomes MVP MMA.

PFL heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov has issued a bold prediction regarding a potential boxing matchup between his mentor Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Nemkov firmly believes that the fifty-year-old Russian legend retains sufficient physical capabilities to secure a victory against the Cameroonian knockout artist. This assertion comes despite Emelianenko having not competed in mixed martial arts for nearly four years since his loss to Ryan Bader.

Nemkov emphasized that Emelianenko remains highly active in training, specifically using him to prepare for upcoming bouts. The PFL champion noted that his coach still exhibits significant speed, explosiveness, and superior ring movement. These qualities, combined with heavy hands and difficult-to-hit footwork, form the basis of Nemkov's confidence in a hypothetical boxing scenario. He stated that if MVP MMA organizes the event, it would be a major spectacle for fans worldwide.

Also read PFL champ Usman Nurmagomedov gets six-month jail sentence over Abu Dhabi hotel brawl

The conversation about this potential fight arises as Nemkov prepares for his own title defense in Dubai against Sergey Bilostennyi. This match marks a pivotal moment for the Professional Fighters League as it approaches its transition to the MVP MMA banner in 2027. Nemkov views the upcoming contest as his final championship bout under the current PFL identity, setting the stage for a new organizational era.

Bilostennyi arrives as a formidable challenger, having won four of his last five fights after moving from Bellator to the PFL. He earned his title shot through impressive finishes against notable opponents like Karl Williams and Renan Ferreira. Nemkov acknowledged the seriousness of the challenge but expressed a clear intent to stop his opponent inside the distance rather than relying on a judges decision.

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Nemkov's strategic preparation includes insights gained from his role as a cornerman for Valentin Moldavsky during his previous bout with Bilostennyi. Although their fighting styles differ, Nemkov developed a preliminary game plan while observing his teammate's interaction with the challenger. He described Bilostennyi as very worthy of a title shot but remains focused on executing a finish via knockout or submission.

Emelianenko's interest in boxing Ngannou adds a layer of intrigue to the combat sports landscape. The PRIDE legend recently shut down rumors of an MMA return but indicated openness to a boxing exhibition. Ngannou built momentum for such a bout by defeating Philipe Lins decisively on the first MVP MMA card in May, following high-profile matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Nemkov's dominance in the heavyweight division is underscored by a fourteen-fight unbeaten streak against elite competition. His record includes victories over names like Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson, Phil Davis, and Ryan Bader. Training alongside Emelianenko provides Nemkov with invaluable wisdom and experience from one of the greatest heavyweights in history.

He described the opportunity to train with Emelianenko as a huge honor, noting that many people only get to shake his hand or take a picture. Instead, Nemkov receives direct coaching and learns from his mentor's vast knowledge. This unique dynamic enhances his preparation for every fight he undertakes in the cage.

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Beyond the immediate focus on Dubai, broader developments continue to shape the industry. Usman Nurmagomedov faced repercussions for an altercation with Merab Dvalishvili, resulting in a ban from an Abu Dhabi event. Meanwhile, discussions around UFC matchups and retirements persist, with Dana White addressing opinions on former champions like Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones.

Jones retired in June after submitting Gane to claim a vacant title, though White left the door open for a future return against Tom Aspinall. These events highlight the volatile nature of the sport, where legendary figures and rising stars continuously influence the narrative. Nemkov's predictions and performances keep the spotlight firmly on the evolving heavyweight division.