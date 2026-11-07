Nemesis Star Theory Links Periodic Comet Showers to Mass Extinctions

University of California Berkeley professor emeritus Richard Muller proposes that a low mass red dwarf star named Nemesis, orbiting with the Sun, periodically perturbs the Oort Cloud. This mechanism creates comet showers every 26 million years, potentially explaining the periodic mass extinctions on Earth previously identified by paleontologists.

Long period, high inclination comets of the sort that can cause extinction level impacts here on Earth have long been thought to originate from a theoretical Oort Cloud.

That is, a roughly spherical cloud of icy cometary objects that number into the trillions at distances that extend up to 1.6 light years away. More recently, Richard Muller, a well-known professor emeritus of physics at the University of California Berkeley, put forth the idea that long period comets that visit our inner solar system are not just caused by passing stars perturbing the outer edges of the Oort Cloud.

Also read MAGA Nemesis Exposes Trump’s Most Pathetic Coping Mechanism

But they are also perturbed by a low mass red dwarf star that along with our Sun is orbiting around a common center of gravity. Due to Nemesis’ slightly eccentric oval orbit around the Oort Cloud, it periodically perturbs billions of comets that surround our outer solar system. Every time Nemesis gets closest to the Oort Cloud is when the comets kick in and this comet shower lasts for maybe a million years, Muller told me via phone.

That's when Nemesis is in the densest part of the comet cloud, and that's when the number of deflected Oort Cloud comets into the inner solar system are at a maximum, he says. Just to be clear, this is not any sort of Planet X. This also doesn’t have anything to do with random stellar interlopers that sometimes pass close enough to perturb our Oort Cloud and stir up a plethora of inward bound comets.

In contrast, there is nothing random about Nemesis. This is a phenomenon with a clear periodicity. According to Muller, it’s responsible for 250 million years of clearly defined periodic Earth impacts. , two paleontologists, David Raup and Jack Sepkoski, collected the most extensive record of marine extinctions ever and if you plot those extinctions, you see there's a strong 26-million-year period in the data, says Muller.

Advertisement

The mysterious and hypothetical Oort Cloud is thought to be the home of long-period comets that visit the inner Solar System. Image Credit: ESA. LICENCE: ESA Standard Licence One of the peaks was at 66 million years ago, the KT boundary extinction which wiped out the dinosaurs. The challenge was to come up with an explanation, says Muller.

I said,"Well, maybe there's a companion star that comes close in to the Oort Cloud every 26 million years, and then triggers a comet hitting Earth," he says. It's an idea that Muller still very much supports, although he isn't sanguine about being able to directly observe Nemesis.

The Oort Cloud, a heretofore unseen, largely spherical cloud of comets and small icy bodies left over from the formation of our solar system some 4.5 billion years ago, very much remains a mystery. There are three sources for the original material that formed the Oort Cloud, Astrophysicist Sean Raymond, Director of France’s Bordeaux Astrophysical Laboratory, told me via email.

Planetesimals that originated in our Sun's planet-forming disk; planetesimals that originated around other stars in our Sun's birth cluster, and interstellar objects that were captured during stellar encounters or by scattering by Jupiter, he says. Many astronomers assume that if Nemesis is an ordinary red dwarf, somebody would have seen it, and the answer is no, because it’s moving with the Sun around the center of gravity.

And as a result, Nemesis doesn’t show enough proper motion, or movement across our line of sight, to be detectable. But it must be big enough to perturb the Oort cloud, which means it’s probably at least five percent the mass of the Sun, says Muller. The consensus view is the K-T extinction event, which impacted the Yucatan Peninsula some 66 million years ago, was most likely caused by a large asteroid.

Advertisement

Yet the evidence that it's an asteroid rather than a comet is very weak, so people say asteroid because that's what Walter Alvarez, a professor of Earth and Planetary Science also at the University of California, Berkeley, said in his initial K-T Boundary paper, Muller notes. But when I asked Alvarez, I said,"You said asteroid. Could it be a comet?

" He said,"Sure, we couldn't tell the difference. " The best near-term chance of characterizing this massive cloud, however, comes from the Rubin Observatory, which is just coming online. Astronomers hope that Rubin will be able to detect more long period Oort Cloud comets. The next comet shower that could cause serious damage to Earth should not be for another 12 to 15 million years from now, says Muller.

The bad news is that if it's out there, Nemesis almost certainly would lie close to the plane of the ecliptic, which means that from our point of view, it would lie co-planar to most of the bodies of the outer solar system. And as a dim 8th or possibly 9th magnitude star, this would make it even more difficult to spot, certainly impossible to see with the naked eye.

So, Nemesis really is probably lost in a field of view that includes a huge number of other stars, says Muller. Over the last three and a half decades, award-winning science journalist Bruce Dorminey --- a former Forbes senior science contributor, former Hong Kong Bureau Chief at Aviation Week and Space Technology magazine and former Paris-based technology correspondent for the Financial Times, has written for a multitude of high profile publications.

They include Astronomy Magazine, Sky and Telescope, Scientific American, Science, Nature News, National Geographic, and Universe Today. He is the author of the 2001 book"Distant Wanderers: The Search for Planets beyond the Solar System.

" He was also the host of the"Cosmic Controversy" podcast which is still available via Podbean.