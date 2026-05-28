Nelly Wins Legal Fees After Former Bandmate's 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered the repayment of over $67,000 in legal fees incurred by Nelly in his successful defense against a frivolous lawsuit brought by one of his former St. Lunatics bandmates. The lawsuit, which alleged Nelly had cut his former crew out of credits and royalty payments for his debut solo album, was dismissed in 2025 due to being time-barred. Despite the dismissal, Nelly's attorneys sought and were awarded sanctions, with the judge ruling that the lawsuit was vexatious and should never have been brought.

A federal judge has ordered the repayment of over $67,000 in legal fees incurred by Nelly , a renowned hip-hop artist, in his successful defense against a 'frivolous' lawsuit brought by one of his former St. Lunatics bandmates.

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, alleged that Nelly had cut his former crew out of credits and royalty payments for his debut solo album, which spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 and launched his superstar career with hits like 'Hot in Herre' and 'Dilemma'. However, three of the former bandmates, including Murphy Lee and Kyjuan, claimed they had never authorized the lawsuit and had not intended to sue.

The case was initially pursued by Ali, who later dropped it in 2025 after Nelly's lawyers argued it was time-barred under the Copyright Act's three-year statute of limitations. Despite the lawsuit's dismissal, Nelly's attorneys sought sanctions, and a judge agreed, ruling that the lawsuit was 'vexatious' and should never have been brought. The judge ordered Ali and his lawyers to repay Nelly's legal fees, totaling $67,586 for over 150 hours of work by Nelly's three lawyers.

The ruling serves as a warning to those considering frivolous lawsuits against well-heeled defendants, highlighting the potential consequences and the courts' limited patience for such litigation





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Nelly St. Lunatics Frivolous Lawsuit Legal Fees Sanctions Copyright Act

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