Nelly Korda Wins U.S. Women's Open in Thrilling Fashion

Nelly Korda captured her first U.S. Women's Open title on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, holding off a strong field to win by two strokes.

Nelly Korda captured her first U.S. Women's Open title on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, holding off a strong field to win by two strokes.

The 27-year-old American carded a final-round 3-under-par 68 to finish at 12-under 272, clinching her second major championship and becoming the third woman in history to win the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship in the same calendar year. Korda started the day with a one-shot lead over world No. 2 Jin Young Ko and quickly extended her advantage with birdies on the second and fourth holes.

The victory was especially sweet for Korda, who had endured a string of near-misses in recent majors. Her last major win came at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. Since then, she has been a consistent contender but often fell short on Sundays. This time, she showed remarkable composure.

After a bogey on the par-3 sixth, she bounced back with an eagle on the par-5 ninth, holing a 25-foot putt that electrified the gallery. She made the turn at 12 under and never looked back, playing steady golf on the back nine with pars and a birdie on the 16th. Ko made a late charge with birdies on 15 and 16 but could not close the gap. Korda's final round was a masterclass in course management and mental toughness.

The Riviera Country Club, known for its demanding layout and kikuyu grass, tested every player. Korda hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, missing only one fairway and three greens all day. Her putting was clinical: she took just 28 putts, including several clutch saves from inside 10 feet. After the round, an emotional Korda embraced her caddie and family before hoisting the trophy.

In her victory speech, she dedicated the win to her father, former tennis star Petr Korda, who has been a constant source of inspiration. The win also solidified Korda's position as the world No. 1 and tied her with Annika Sorenstam and Mickey Wright as the only women to win both the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship in the same year.

The tournament was a showcase of elite women's golf, with Ko finishing second, and a resurgent Lexi Thompson third. The U.S. Women's Open, which this year offered a record $12 million purse, drew record crowds and strong TV ratings, underscoring the growing popularity of women's golf





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