Nelly Korda Wins U.S. Women's Open Golf Tournament

Nelly Korda has won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, held at the iconic Riviera golf course in Los Angeles. The tournament was a closely contested affair, with a four-way tie for the lead at 7-under on the final round. Korda's victory was met with enthusiasm from fans and players alike, who were impressed by the course's challenging conditions and historic significance.

Nelly Korda holds up the trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles .

Fans react as Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, makes her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Nelly Korda reacts after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. In Gee Chun, of South Korea, hits out of the bunker onto the sixth green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Fans react as Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, makes her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Given that Annika Sorenstam and Inbee Park are the other two, she's in awfully good company.

Or maybe we should put it this way: The USGA, and women's golf overall, won by having the good sense to finally put this nation's championship in one of the sport's most iconic layouts. Los Angeles - and particularly the community that surrounds Riviera, still in recovery mode from the devastating fires that ravaged Pacific Palisades in January, 2025 - also won, with this week-long reminder that this community is still awfully special, no matter what the haters say.

(And yes, we ourselves joke about the traffic and commute times, when we're not grousing about it, so no need to go there. ) Really, anyone who watched the final round - including those wondering if there might be bonus golf on Monday in the form of a playoff - had to come away enthused.

At the conclusion of this tournament, the amazement shouldn't be about Riviera's ability to host, or that the course was enough of a test that as the leaders reached the back nine Sunday, there was a four-way tie for the lead at 7-under - and Britain's Charley Hull, who was 3-over par after the first two rounds, was lurking right behind and wound up finishing second. Is it a testament to the course, and the conditions, that it was so competitive down to the end?

Maybe. Maybe not. The USGA may have made the pin placements challenging - it's the way things are done on the final day, after all - but the wind was a challenge as the day progressed, and there's not much that can be done about that. But I suspect some of those who played the course were reminded, if they weren't already aware, of the history that has made Riviera iconic.

It has hosted the men's U.S. Open (1948) and PGA Championships (1983 and '95), a U.S. Senior Open in 1998 and a U.S. Amateur in 2017, as well as the NCAA Division I men's championship in 2012. It will be the site of the men's and women's Olympic competitions in two years, and the men's U.S. Open will be back here in 2031. (Why was the men's Open at L.A. Country Club three years ago instead of Riviera?

Good question. ) And, really, that iconic clubhouse overlooking it all and particularly the amphitheatre effect of the 18th green as one group after another approaches the end of the round and particularly the end of the tournament on a Sunday afternoon … that is goosebump territory.

'It's such an iconic golf course (and) event,' Korda said after accepting the champion's trophy on that 18th green Sunday afternoon. 'You know, the golf course holds so much history, and to have my name alongside so many great champions is a dream come true. ' 'It's really amazing to see,' she said. 'I mean, especially with the hole.

It kind of gave me vibes of like in Paris (during the 2024 Olympics) where it was just a very great golf course for fans to watch, where there's not a bad seat in the house, and it makes it really cool to walk up to see the iconic golf, the clubhouse and everyone sitting around cheering me on.

'I had to honestly, a couple times, tell myself, okay, stay in the moment, stay in the moment, because I was dreaming, I was dreaming of hoisting the trophy a little too early. And I kept reverting bac





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