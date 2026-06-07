Nelly Korda Thrives in U.S. Women's Open, One Step Closer to Career Grand Slam

Nelly Korda, the world No. 1, posted her second straight 4-under round in the U.S. Women's Open, leaving her in prime position heading into Sunday. She is one step closer to a career Grand Slam and securing automatic entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Nelly Korda hits off the 15th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

She hits off the 13th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, reacts to her putt on the 14th green during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

In Gee Chun, of South Korea, reacts to her putt on the 12th green during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Nelly Korda waves on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Sora Kamiya, of Japan, facing, hugs Nelly Korda after finishing the day on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles





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Nelly Korda U.S. Women's Open Riviera Country Club Sei Young Kim In Gee Chun Alison Lee Gaby Lopez Charley Hull Hyunjo Yoo Jessica Korda Jamie Career Grand Slam LPGA Hall Of Fame

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