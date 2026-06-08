Nelly Korda Secures First U.S. Women's Open Title in Grinding Fashion

Nelly Korda, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, won the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Despite not playing her best, Korda secured a one-shot victory over Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez, who tied for second. This win was particularly significant for Korda, who had previously struggled in the U.S. Women's Open. Her victory makes her the ninth women's golfer to secure four major championships before age 28 and the first American golfer to do so since Hall of Famer Mickey Wright in 1960.

Nelly Korda 's lifelong dream of winning the U.S. Women's Open became a reality on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

The world's No. 1-ranked golfer secured her first U.S. Women's Open title with a one-shot victory over Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez, who tied for second at 7-under 277. Korda's 3-foot par putt on the 18th green was the culmination of a week that saw her grind through what she described as her 'C-level' game. Despite not playing her best, Korda methodically made her way around the course, making three birdies and just one bogey.

She kept her title hopes alive by converting crucial par putts and key up-and-downs from off the green. Korda's victory makes her the ninth women's golfer to secure four major championships before age 28 and the first American golfer to do so since Hall of Famer Mickey Wright in 1960. This win was particularly significant for Korda, who had previously struggled in the U.S. Women's Open.

She had never played well in the tournament, often finishing over par or making costly mistakes. However, her second-place finish in 2025 at Erin Hills reignited her belief that she could contend and possibly win the U.S. Women's Open. This renewed belief helped Korda overcome a slow start in the opening round, where she posted a 2-over 73 on Thursday





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Nelly Korda U.S. Women's Open Golf Sports Major Championship

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