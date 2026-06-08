Nelly Korda Secures First Ever U.S Women's Open Win

Nelly Korda won her first U.S Women's Open title at the 2026 U.S Women's Open presented by Ally, securing her second major win this year and fourth overall in her career.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after putting to a victory during the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally 2026 at Riviera Country Club on June 07, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Two feet and 10 inches stood between Nelly Korda and her first ever U.S Women’s Open win. Twelve U.S Women’s Opens and one near-miss of a putt later, Korda secured what she has been chasing since 2013. This is Korda’s second major win this year and fourth overall in her career.

“Just a dream,” Korda said on her win. “It’s such an iconic golf course, event. I mean, it was in immaculate condition, so thank you guys. Just a dream to win here.

You know, the golf course holds so much history, and to have my name alongside so many great champions is a dream come true. ” The lead was traded back and forth throughout the final round of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open. Charley Hull, In Gee Chun, Sei Young Kim, Gaby Lopez and Korda all cycled through their share of the lead.

Korda secured a clutch birdie on 17 and needed a par on her final hole to claim the title. Time seemed to slow down as Korda’s final putt spun around the cup before settling in. She ended her winning tournament with an 8 under par 276.

The 2026 U.S Women’s Open is one of many firsts: Korda’s first Open win, the first Women’s Open held at the historic Riviera Country Club and the first time there is a record-breaking $12.5 million purse. After Saturday’s round, Korda spoke about shifting her mindset on the course, trying to leave some of her perfectionism behind. She said recently, she’s been writing inspirational notes to herself and leaving them on mirrors as reminders.

“I wrote one today and I said, ‘whatever happens, happens; just give it a 100%,’” Korda said. “And that’s what I did. ”





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