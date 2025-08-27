Nelly Furtado Shuts Down Body Shamers with Powerful Clothing Choice at Manchester Pride

Singer Nelly Furtado rocked a bold white t-shirt adorned with a cartoon figure in a crop top and skirt at Manchester Pride, seemingly addressing critics and body shamers. Furtado has previously spoken out about combating misinformation about her appearance online.

The cartoon figure on the shirt sported a denim mini skirt adorned with a massive gold heart 'Woah Nelly' belt buckle, paying homage to Furtado's debut album released in 2000. A tattoo stretching across the cartoon's back read 'Better than ever,' a nod to Furtado's new album, '7,' released in September 2024, which contains the song of the same name. Furtado confidently took the stage in her eccentric ensemble, completing the look with black fishnet tights, bright pink fingerless gloves, a high ponytail braid, and a diamond choker paired with matching dangling earrings. Earlier this year, Furtado shared a selfie in an orange bikini, declaring body neutrality as her 2025 goal. She expressed awareness of the aesthetic pressures prevalent in her industry while simultaneously embracing self-love and confidence. In a candid social media post, she addressed online 'charlatans' who peddled false narratives about her appearance and health, stating she had never undergone any face or body surgeries or augmentations (aside from relatively recent veneers). Furtado emphasized her commitment to natural beauty, relying on her longstanding facialist for skincare and revealing her pre-photoshoot rituals of hydration and sleep. She highlighted the transformative powers of makeup and styling, acknowledging their roles in enhancing appearances. Furtado embraced her imperfections, stating that her spider veins, which she finds reminders of her family history, are a part of what makes her unique. She concluded her message with an inspiring call for self-expression, individuality, and acceptance of one's own beauty





