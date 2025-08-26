Nelly Furtado Embraces Maximalism at Manchester Pride and Big Feastival

Pop star Nelly Furtado made a stylish statement at Manchester Pride and the Big Feastival, embracing bold fashion choices and spreading a message of self-love and confidence.

Nelly Furtado took center stage at Manchester Pride on Sunday, wowing the crowd in a bold and playful outfit. The 'I'm Like a Bird' singer sported an oversized T-shirt creatively redesigned to feature a cartoon hourglass figure clad in a crop top, a denim mini skirt, and a belt emblazoned with 'Whoa Nelly' – a nod to her iconic 2000 debut album.

Adding to the cheeky ensemble, Furtado paired the T-shirt with fishnet tights and colorful boots that proudly proclaimed 'Better than ever' – a reference to a track from her latest album '7', released in September 2024. This dazzling appearance at Manchester Pride followed a string of captivating performances, including her energetic set at Friday night's Big Feastival in the UK. For this show, Furtado opted for ruffled hot pants and faux fur layered over a bow-tied Thirteen Crosby tank top. Completing the look was a stylish pinstripe trench coat by Samuel Gärtner, a wide belt with a 'Whoa, Nelly!' buckle, and knee-high boots. Furtado's fashion choices have garnered praise and admiration from her fans on social media. Many have expressed their appreciation for her unique style and confidence. In a recent Instagram post, Furtado herself addressed the aesthetic pressures she faces in the industry, emphasizing self-love and authenticity. Addressing rumors about cosmetic procedures, she revealed that her youthful glow is natural, aside from veneers on her top teeth. She encouraged her followers to embrace their individuality and to feel confident in their own skin, whether they choose to make alterations or not





