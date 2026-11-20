Nelio Gouveia receives life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Jennifer Symonds in Henley-on-Thames. The court heard details of the violent attack in the River Thames and his prior history of violence.

A kitchen porter who murdered a Microsoft executive near a private members' club on the River Thames has been jailed for more than 22 years. Nelio Gouveia, 45, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Friday afternoon where he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Jennifer Symonds, 44, in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on March 6.

Gouveia Receives Life Sentence For Murder

Nelio Gouveia was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of killing Jennifer Symonds. The 45-year-old Portuguese-born defendant was already serving a suspended prison sentence for attacking another woman with a wine bottle at the time of the crime. Ms. Symonds, 44, was described by the court as a selfless member of the local community whose life was tragically cut short.

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Timeline Of Deadly Events In Henley

Her body was discovered at 7:50am on March 6 in the grounds of the Phyllis Court private members' club. The club is located at the finish line of the Henley Royal Regatta, where Gouveia was employed as a kitchen porter. Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to Phyllis Court Drive next to the club. They later discovered that the two victims knew each other prior to the fatal encounter.

Violent Attack On Riverside

The court heard that a fellow employee at the club reported that Gouveia had previously stated: If girls are annoying and aren't behaving, you just hit them. Gouveia and Ms. Symonds had agreed to meet in Henley on March 5 following a conversation about smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol. Together they visited pubs and consumed alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine during the evening.

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CCTV Footage And Criminal Intent

They then went to Gouveia's room at the private member's club where a member heard a man shouting I love you, I love you, I love you at around 1:30am. The member also heard a woman shouting and screaming who sounded like she was deeply upset about something. After leaving Ms. Symonds at the club pavilion, Gouveia visited a pornographic website before retrieving a metal weights bar from his room.

Prosecutor Details Brutal Drowning

Prosecutor Neil Moore said Gouveia made an effort to deliberately drown her and used his hands to submerge her head. At one point, the killer had his hands on the river bank while using his feet to keep her down during the 12 minutes in water. Ms. Symonds's body was subsequently found in the River Thames by police with no clothing on her top half. Gouveia, who frequently searched for escorts and pornography on the internet, was arrested on the day Ms. Symonds's body was found.