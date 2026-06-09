Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Are Returning to the Stage at Farm Aid in Virginia Beach

Farm Aid is coming to Virginia Beach with a lineup that includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price.

Neil Young performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.

Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. Young shares the bill with his fellow Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The roster also includes Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, Mon Rovîa, I’m With Her, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola, and Chris Pierce. Ticket sales begin Sept. 26.

“Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too,” Nelson, who co-founded Farm Aid, said in a statement.

“The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk. We’re bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond — and to grow a food system that works for everyone.

”See Aimee Mann Join Rush for Neil Peart Tribute on 'Time Stand Still'Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Pink, Neil Patrick Harris Perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Tonys The original Farm Aid was held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Sept. 22, 1985, with a stacked bill that included Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, John Fogerty, Bon Jovi, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Roy Orbison, and Eddie Van Halen with Sammy Hagar. It’s been held practically every year since then.

Last year, the benefit celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025 with a show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis that featured every member of the board in addition to Kenny Chesney and Billy Strings. At that show, Young and the Chrome Hearts played “Big Crime,” “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Long Walk Home,” “Be the Rain,” “Southern Man,” “Hey Hey, My My ,” and “Old Man.

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