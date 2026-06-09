Neil Woodford, the errant fund manager, faces FCA action for offering regulated investment advice without necessary authorisations

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued an injunction against Neil Woodford, the fund manager behind W4.0, for offering regulated investment advice and making financial promotions without necessary authorisations. The case highlights the FCA’s tardy and indecisive action against wrongdoers and the need for better supervision of investment trusts.

Britain’s City enforcer, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has come down on Neil Woodford , the errant fund manager, for offering regulated investment advice and making financial promotions without necessary authorisations.

The FCA has issued an injunction against him. The W4.0 website, operated by Woodford, claims a 35-year record of conviction and long-term investment decisions, but it has been revealed that he stuffed his Equity Income Fund with unquoted, private stocks and shifted them to the Guernsey stock exchange to avoid FCA rules. The claim of 10.5 per cent returns is also questioned.

The FCA has levied a fine of £46million on Woodford for ‘failures’ that led to the collapse of his flagship fund. The case is still ongoing, and Woodford has disputed the findings. The FCA has also faced criticism for poor supervision of the Woodford trusts. The full probe into the collapse and the FCA’s enforcement has never been conducted, and there is unfinished business with Hargreaves Lansdown, which encouraged many of its clients to trust Woodford.

The new venture and ownership at Hargreaves Lansdown have also raised concerns about the Wild West of Arabian Gulf capitalism





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Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Neil Woodford W4.0 Regulated Investment Advice Financial Promotions Investment Trusts Supervision Wild West Of Arabian Gulf Capitalism Hargreaves Lansdown CVC Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

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