Neil Woodford Faces Fresh Legal Action from FCA Over Unauthorised Advice as He Seeks Comeback

The Financial Conduct Authority has initiated civil proceedings against former fund manager Neil Woodford and his new venture W4.0, alleging they provided regulated investment advice and made financial promotions without proper authorisation. Woodford's spokesman criticised the regulator's decision to publicise the action before proceedings were formally served, calling it regrettable and asserting that the service offered does not require authorisation. This latest development follows the high-profile collapse of Woodford's flagship fund seven years ago, which resulted in a £46 million fine and a ban from holding top City roles, a punishment he continues to challenge. Despite the past scandal, Woodford launched W4.0 as a comeback vehicle, but the FCA now seeks an injunction to halt what it deems potentially unlawful activities.

Disgraced fund manager Neil Woodford is once again at the centre of financial regulatory controversy as the Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) has announced it is taking legal action against him and his United Arab Emirates-based venture, W4.0 .

The City watchdog alleges that Woodford and his company have been providing regulated investment advice and making financial promotions without the necessary authorisation, prompting it to seek an injunction to stop these potentially unlawful activities. This move marks the latest escalation in a long-running saga that began with the High-profile collapse of Woodford's flagship investment fund seven years ago, a debacle that led to massive losses for investors and a series of severe penalties from the FCA.

In response to the FCA's announcement, a spokesperson for W4.0 expressed surprise and disappointment, stating that the regulator chose to make the matter public before any legal proceedings had been formally served on them and before an ongoing nine-month dialogue between the two parties could reach a conclusion. The spokesman asserted that they would have continued negotiations and called it 'regrettable' that the FCA opted for litigation instead.

Furthermore, W4.0 denied the FCA's characterisation of its services, implying that the advice and promotions it offers do not fall under activities that require authorisation. The background to this fresh confrontation is the 2019 failure of the Woodford Equity Income Fund, which was forced to suspend redemptions and eventually wound up after it became unable to meet a flood of withdrawal requests. That collapse destroyed the reputation of Neil Woodford, who was once celebrated as Britain's leading fund manager.

In a subsequent enforcement action, the FCA levied a £46 million fine on Woodford and his former business, Woodford Investment Management, for a series of failures surrounding the fund's collapse. Additionally, the regulator imposed a ban preventing Woodford from performing senior roles in the UK financial sector.

However, Woodford has been contesting that ban, arguing against the FCA's findings and the severity of the punishment. After the dust of the initial scandal settled, Woodford resurfaced with W4.0, an investment management venture based in the UAE, which he presented as a new beginning and an opportunity to apply his investment philosophy in a different regulatory environment.

The FCA's decision to pursue an injunction suggests it believes W4.0's operations within the UK or targeting UK investors cross the line into regulated activities without the required approvals. The regulator's statement underscores its commitment to preventing unauthorised firms from offering financial services to British consumers, especially those associated with figures with a record like Woodford's.

The case raises important questions about the reach of UK financial regulations into overseas entities, the definition of regulated advice versus general investment commentary, and the ongoing efforts of regulators to protect investors from potential mis-selling. It also highlights the personal and professional risks Woodford continues to face as he attempts a rehabilitation in the financial industry.

The public airing of this dispute, with each side giving its version of events, sets the stage for a contentious legal battle that will likely scrutinise the nature of W4.0's client interactions and the precise interpretation of what constitutes regulated financial advice and promotions under English law. For now, the FCA's pursuit of an injunction aims to freeze the status quo, while Woodford and W4.0 vow to fight the allegations, maintaining that their service is legitimate and that the regulator's approach is heavy-handed.

This news story details the FCA's allegation, the comeback venture's rebuttal, and the history of failures and fines that preceded this latest chapter, painting a picture of a high-stakes regulatory clash with no immediate end in sight





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Neil Woodford FCA Financial Conduct Authority W4.0 Investment Advice Financial Promotions Unauthorised Injunction Fund Collapse Regulatory Action Comeback City Watchdog

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