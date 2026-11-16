Neil Warnock on Six Decades in Football, Pep Guardiola, and Why He Is Not Retiring

Neil Warnock reflects on his 60-year football career, shares a secret Pep Guardiola compliment, and reveals his current role at Torquay United.

Neil Warnock is marking six decades in the football world while launching a new sock brand in east London. The 77-year-old manager sat with Daily Mail Sport to discuss a career that began 60 years ago as a winger for Chesterfield.

Warnock has managed 17 clubs and overseen more than 2,000 games in the dugout. He recently took time to pose for modelling shots before diving into reflections on his longevity in the sport.

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Early Career and Decision to Manage

Warnock started his journey coaching a team of ragamuffins at Hartlepool after they trained on the green where he lived. He recalls scoring from a set-piece and high-fiving the team on the touchline, which made him realize he loved coaching.

He admitted he could not reach the top as a player because he was quick but lacked intelligence. He considered becoming a chiropodist due to the massive blisters he suffered at Scunthorpe. The physio there tasked him with treating players' feet, including ingrown toenails.

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Warnock opened a practice in Sheffield while managing Scarborough. After winning the league with Scarborough, he had to choose between full-time management or quitting. He chose to continue, noting the decision has not worked out badly.

Humour and Pep Guardiola Connection

Warnock claims modern managers are boring and lack rapport compared to his era. He states he needed humour to manage and signed players other managers avoided. He argues this approach led to promotions for his teams.

Warnock shared a private story about Pep Guardiola addressing his Manchester City squad. He told the players he was glad he was not their manager because they would be kicking balls from one end to the other.

After the session, Guardiola told Warnock his humour explained his success. Guardiola noted his staff uses computers and nutritionists but lacks the humour Warnock brings. Warnock calls Guardiola the best manager of his lifetime.

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Stage Tours and Current Role at Torquay

Warnock is currently an advisor at Torquay United but had his last management job at Aberdeen two years ago. He says he is not retiring because he only works from February to April.

He jokes that he has retired 40 times and means it every time. He expects the phone to ring after Christmas for another managerial opportunity.

He enjoys the dressing room camaraderie and has done stage tours at the London Palladium. Warnock got emotional performing there because he watched shows with his mother as a child.