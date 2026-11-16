Neil Warnock Launches Sock Line And Reveals Pep Guardiola Admiration

Neil Warnock discusses his new sock brand, his six-decade football career, and shares a rare anecdote about Pep Guardiola praising his management style.

Neil Warnock has officially entered the world of fashion retail with the launch of his own branded line of socks. The event took place in an east London bar, where the legendary football figure posed for photographs while enjoying a Famous Grouse whisky. This unique product launch serves as a modern backdrop for discussing a life that has spanned six decades in English football.

Six Decades In Football Management

Warnock reflected on a career that began sixty years ago as a winger for Chesterfield before he played for ten different clubs. His transition into management involved leading seventeen teams across more than 2,000 games in the dugout. He recalled starting out with what he called a team of ragamuffins in Hartlepool, where training sessions took place on a local green.

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The veteran manager remembered scoring from a set-piece he had practiced, which sparked his lifelong passion for the game. He admitted that he never believed he would reach the top as a player due to a lack of brainpower, despite his speed. This realization led him to consider alternative careers before fully committing to the touchline.

From Chiropody To Championship Promotions

Warnock revealed that he nearly became a chiropodist, citing his struggles with bad feet and blisters during his playing days at Scunthorpe. A physiotherapist began having him treat other players' feet, which included dealing with ingrown toenails. He eventually opened a practice in Sheffield after winning the league at Scarborough.

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He ultimately decided to pursue football management full-time, a choice he describes as having not worked out badly. Warnock noted that he is frequently recognized by fans who appreciate his contributions to their specific clubs. He mentioned receiving four selfies in a single week from supporters of different teams who view him as a legend.

Pep Guardiola Praised Warnock Humor

Warnock shared a private conversation with Pep Guardiola, whom he considers the best manager of his lifetime. The interaction occurred when Warnock addressed Guardiola's training session at Manchester City. He joked that Guardiola's squad would be exhausted if he were their manager, chasing balls and practicing tackles constantly.

After the session, Guardiola praised Warnock's ability to connect with players. He noted that while Manchester City employs numerous staff for nutrition and data, they lack the humor that Warnock brings to the dressing room. Guardiola realized that this camaraderie was a key factor in Warnock securing eight promotions throughout his career.

Current Role And Future Prospects

Neil Warnock currently serves as an advisor at Torquay United but recently held a management position at Aberdeen two years ago. He remains active in the industry and is currently touring stages at venues like the London Palladium. He recalled childhood memories of watching shows there with his mother, who used a wheelchair, during television broadcasts.

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Despite claims of retirement, Warnock insists he is still available for managerial roles, particularly during the February to April window. He stated that he has retired forty times, with each announcement being genuine at the time. The phone will remain active after Christmas, as he believes another club may soon seek his expertise for a promotion push.