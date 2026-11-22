Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones reveals he does not mind missing out on a celebrity partner, viewing the show as a retirement from his previous grueling dance career.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has clarified that he does not mind being left without a celebrity partner for future series, citing his current role as a form of retirement from his intensive previous career. The 44-year-old dancer, who joined the professional lineup in 2016, has only competed on the main show with three celebrities since his arrival. He has informed producers that they should not worry about assigning him a partner every year, allowing him to prioritize his family life.

Producer Relations and Partner Assignments

Neil Jones has explicitly told production bosses for many years that they should not stress over giving him a celebrity partner for each series. He stated that he loves being part of the show and will remain as long as he is enjoying it, but insists that missing out on a dance partner is not a cause for concern. He explained that if the show gives him a partner, he will happily do the job, but if not, he remains happy regardless because he has fun with the production anyway. This stance contrasts with other professionals who might feel disappointed by being overlooked.

Also read Strictly's Neil Jones and Love Island's Chyna Mills Share Age Gap Secrets and Homeschooling Plans

The dancer revealed that he sees his participation in Strictly Come Dancing as a retirement from the high-pressure world of professional competitive dancing. He noted that his previous career involved traveling around the world, often between Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and England every single month. He described that period as non-stop working, making the Strictly schedule feel like a welcome break from constant travel. He added that being a professional dancer on the show is hard work when paired with a celebrity, and he appreciates the ability to spend more time with his family when he is not paired.

Past Career and Professional Background

Neil Jones joined the show as a choreographer at the beginning before being asked to become one of the professional dancers. When he first started, he was told that he would not have a partner as part of a new trial format. He accepted this arrangement immediately, noting that he was cool with the idea because he could still dance and participate in some of the tours. He considers his entry onto the show to be a retirement from the intense lifestyle he was used to before joining the BBC One franchise.

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Despite the occasional lack of a partner for the main series, Jones has expressed gratitude for his experiences, stating that he has been lucky to never have a difficult partner. He emphasized that he has always had fun with the celebrities he has danced with. This positive outlook has allowed him to maintain a healthy relationship with the production team and his colleagues. His willingness to accept a lighter workload has been key to his longevity on the program.

Personal Life and Family Updates

Neil Jones is currently preparing for personal milestones alongside his professional commitments. He is set to dance with Angela Rippon during the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. This engagement ensures he remains active on the dance floor even if he is not partnered for the main competitive series. His wife, Chyna Mills, who was formerly a contestant on Love Island, has been a significant support system during his time on the show.

The couple married in Florence in July alongside their daughter Havana, who is three years old. They are also preparing to welcome their second child, having announced Chyna Mills' pregnancy earlier this month. The pair have shared details about their relationship, including a 17-year age gap that was not immediately apparent when they first met. Chyna Mills revealed that she initially did not know his age and thought he was younger, while Neil Jones believed she was older. Their friends were not shocked by the age difference, as Chyna Mills had dated older men in the past.

Relationship Dynamics and Public Perception

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills went public with their relationship in 2022, before announcing their engagement and the birth of their daughter Havana the following year. The couple addressed the age gap on Amy Hart's podcast, Private Parts, where they discussed how friends and family reacted to their union. Chyna Mills noted that her friends were not surprised, joking that they just said, "Oh god, Chyna again." Neil Jones added that mentally, the couple are the same age, despite the significant difference in their birth years. This openness about their personal lives has added depth to their public persona as a couple.

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The combination of his professional flexibility and personal happiness has allowed Neil Jones to maintain a positive outlook on his career. He continues to enjoy the dancing and the tours, while appreciating the time he can spend with his growing family. His approach to the show serves as a model for balance in the entertainment industry. As he looks forward to the Christmas Special and his next family chapter, his message to the production team remains clear: he is happy to be there, with or without a partner.