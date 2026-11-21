Strictly star Neil Jones and Love Island's Chyna Mills discuss their 17-year age difference, homeschooling plans for daughter Havana, and past family controversies.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones and former Love Island star Chyna Mills have opened up about their relationship dynamics, revealing that they were completely unaware of their significant 17-year age gap when they first began talking. The couple, who married in Florence in July alongside their daughter Havana, are currently preparing for the arrival of their second child after Chyna announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

During an appearance on the Private Parts podcast hosted by Amy Hart, the pair addressed questions regarding the age difference, with Jones being 44 and Mills 27. They disclosed that despite the notable gap, neither partner knew the other's actual age during their early conversations, a mutual misunderstanding that prevented immediate friction with their social circles.

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Mills explained that while the age difference was surprising to others, her friends were already aware of her dating history with older men, so the revelation did not come as a shock to them personally. She recalled a humorous misunderstanding where Jones believed she was older, while she assumed he was younger, meaning the true figures did not come as a shock to them.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022, following the announcement of their engagement and the subsequent birth of their daughter, Havana. As they prepare to welcome their second child, the pair have been open about their parenting philosophy, particularly regarding their educational plans for their first child, which centers on a decision to homeschool.

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Mills stated that she is adamant about not sending their daughter to a traditional school setting. She mentioned that as Havana approaches her fourth birthday, people often ask if they are excited about looking for schools, to which Mills responds firmly that she is not going to enroll her in any standard educational facility.

Jones added that mentally, they feel they are on the same wavelength, which has helped bridge any potential generational gaps in their parenting approach. He emphasized that they have similar ideas and maintain open communication, often consulting Mills on major decisions because he respects her judgment and believes she is very good in her interactions with their daughter.

Mills revealed that she was very strong in her desire to homeschool Havana, and she was delighted to find that Jones shared the exact same view when she brought it up. This decision has reportedly surprised some acquaintances who view the choice as unconventional, but the couple insists they have everything planned out and are confident in their decision.

The couple's marriage ceremony in Florence, held at Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel, was marked by significant controversy surrounding family relations. While the event was elegant and intimate, it was shrouded by claims that Jones had banned his family from attending the wedding due to a bitter feud.

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This decision followed serious allegations made by Mills against Jones's mother, accusing her of bullying, racism, and disrespect towards the family. Mills had previously alleged that the dancer's family ruined their daughter Havana's christening by choosing not to attend, describing this incident as the final straw in a bitter family feud that had been brewing for years.

Consequently, Jones did not inform his mother, Helen, or his sister, Terri, about the location or date of the Italian ceremony. Sources close to the family described the situation as a massive shame, noting that Jones's extended family felt excluded completely from this significant life event and have been largely blocked by the couple.

Despite the external drama and public scrutiny, the couple presented a united front during their wedding week, which included a ceremony at London's Marylebone Town Hall a week prior to the Italian event. They continue to navigate the complexities of modern parenting, public scrutiny, and family dynamics with a focus on unity and mutual respect as they look toward the future of their growing family.