Strictly star Neil Jones and Love Island's Chyna Mills reveal details on their 17-year age gap, plans to homeschool daughter Havana, and ongoing family controversies.

Neil Jones and his wife Chyna Mills have opened up about their 17-year age difference while discussing their family life and future plans. The couple, who married in Florence in July, are preparing to welcome their second child following the recent announcement of Chyna Mills' pregnancy. They also shared insights into their decision to homeschool their three-year-old daughter, Havana, during an appearance on Amy Hart's podcast.

How the Couple Met and Discussed Age Differences

Amy Hart, the host of the Private Parts podcast, questioned the couple about their significant age gap and how their friends and family reacted when the relationship became public. Chyna Mills, 27, revealed that the large difference in their ages was not immediately apparent when they first connected. Neil Jones, 44, confirmed that he initially believed Chyna Mills was older than him, while she thought he was younger.

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Chyna Mills explained that her social circle was not shocked by the age disparity because she had previously dated older men. She noted that her friends were familiar with this pattern in her dating life. Despite the initial surprise regarding the specific age difference, Neil Jones stated that he feels they are mentally on the same level. The couple went public with their relationship in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Havana the following year.

Parenting Styles and Educational Decisions for Havana

The pair also discussed their approach to raising their daughter Havana and whether they ever disagree on parenting matters. Neil Jones emphasized that he values Chyna Mills' input significantly, often asking for her opinion to ensure they are aligned in their decisions. He acknowledged that she excels in her interactions with Havana, which helps them maintain a consistent parenting style.

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Chyna Mills was firm in her desire to homeschool their daughter. She expressed frustration with people assuming they would be looking for schools, as Havana will turn four next year. The couple has a detailed plan for her education and is confident in their choice. They believe that homeschooling is the best path for Havana's development and have prepared extensively for this educational model.

Controversy Surrounding the Florence Wedding Ceremony

The couple's wedding in Florence was marked by controversy due to a family feud. Neil Jones reportedly banned his family from attending the ceremony in July. This decision followed allegations made by Chyna Mills against Neil Jones' mother regarding bullying and racism. The incident at Havana's christening, where family members allegedly chose not to attend, was described as the final straw in a years-long dispute.

Reports indicated that Neil Jones did not inform his mother, Helen, or his sister, Terri, about the wedding details. A source close to the family expressed that the exclusion of Neil Jones' relatives was a massive shame, especially given their presence at his previous marriage to Katya Jones. The source suggested that Chyna Mills could have addressed her concerns in a different manner to avoid the public nature of the conflict.

Current Health Updates and Future Family Plans

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child, which has added a new layer of excitement to their lives. They shared the news through an Instagram video featuring their two-year-old daughter. The pregnancy announcement comes as they finalize their plans for homeschooling Havana and navigating the complexities of their extended family relationships.

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Neil Jones and Chyna Mills have maintained a strong public presence since their engagement. Their relationship has evolved from a romantic connection to a family unit focused on education and health. As they prepare for the arrival of their new baby, they remain committed to their parenting philosophy and their vision for the future.