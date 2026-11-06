Neil Jones and Chyna Mills Celebrate Pregnancy with Family at Hamleys Christmas Party

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills attended the Hamleys Christmas party on Thursday, celebrating their second child announcement. The couple posed with daughter Havana alongside other reality stars.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills enjoyed a festive family outing at the Hamleys Christmas party on Thursday. The couple, who publicly announced they are expecting their second child earlier this week, appeared happy and relaxed as they celebrated the occasion with their two-year-old daughter, Havana.

Family Photos and Outfit Coordination

The pair coordinated their attire with their young daughter, opting for blue denim outfits that matched Havana's style for the London event. Chyna Mills, who is pregnant, wore a fitted white T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans, adding a stylish brown suede coat to keep warm. She completed the look with white and brown cow print trainers for comfort.

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Neil Jones dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans, and chunky boots, presenting a casual yet festive appearance. The family posed for pictures on a sledge, with the pregnant reality star giving a glimpse of her growing baby bump while enjoying the star-studded atmosphere of the Hamleys event.

Reunions with Strictly Colleagues

During the evening, Neil Jones was reunited with former Strictly professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. Bychkova, who was axed from the show during a recent shake-up, turned heads in a nude crop top and black suit, layering a white long coat over the ensemble. Their appearance highlighted the social connections within the reality television and dance community.

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The event also attracted other notable figures from the UK entertainment scene. Vanessa Feltz made an appearance in a pink and black floral dress featuring stylish puff sleeves. She was seen smiling while posing for photos with a giant teddy bear in the festive setting.

Other Reality Stars and Family Moments

Several other reality television personalities attended the party with their families. Love Island's Shaughna Phillips was in mother mode, accompanied by her two children, Lucia, who is three, and Sofia, who is thirteen months old. She shares Sofia with her partner, Billy Webb.

Tiffany Watson also attended with her sons, Jude, aged three, and Heath, aged sixteen months. She dressed in a red blouse and black trousers to get into the festive spirit. Big Brother star Imogen Thomas looked happy as she posed with her daughters Ariana, aged thirteen, and Siera, aged ten, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Adam Horsley.

Post-Split Spirits and Past Announcements

Dan Osborne, who recently split from Jacqueline Jossa, spent time with his three children: Teddy, aged twelve, Ella, aged eleven, and Mia, aged eight. The former TOWIE star was in high spirits as Hamleys unveiled their Christmas window, marking a cheerful family moment following his split from the EastEnders actress after a nine-year marriage.

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Additionally, This Morning star Ashley James's children, Alfie, aged four, and Ada, aged two, enjoyed the event. The children had their faces painted and dressed up as elves, adding to the playful holiday atmosphere. The gathering followed the public announcement by Neil and Chyna of their upcoming addition to the family.

From Instagram Announcement to Wedding

The family's joy stems from the news shared on Monday via Instagram, where the couple and Havana appeared in a sweet video. They dressed in matching white looks and embraced in a field, with Neil kissing Chyna's baby bump. Neil's Strictly colleagues, including judge Motsi Mabuse, flooded the post with congratulatory comments.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills married in an extravagant ceremony in Florence, Italy, in July. The wedding took place at Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel. Despite initial claims that the dancer had banned his family from attending due to accusations of racism against his mother, the couple shared pictures of their happy day on social media, marking the start of their journey as a family of four before welcoming their second child.