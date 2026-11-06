Neil Jones and Chyna Mills Announce Second Child at Hamleys Christmas Party

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills celebrated their upcoming second child alongside their daughter Havana at a festive London gathering.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills enjoyed a family night out with their daughter Havana at the star-studded Hamleys Christmas party on Thursday. The couple, who announced this week they are expecting their second child together, looked happier than ever as they cosied up for a family picture with their little girl on a sledge. The Strictly dancer, 44, and the Love Island star, 27, coordinated with their two-year-old in blue denim outfits as they attended the London bash. The pregnant reality star gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a fitted white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Chyna layered a stylish brown suede coat over the number and kept comfortable in a pair of white and brown cow print trainers. Neil teamed his jeans with a black T-shirt and a pair of chunky boots while their little girl looked adorable in dungarees.

Strictly Star Family Outing Details

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills enjoyed a family night out with their daughter Havana at the star-studded Hamleys Christmas party on Thursday. The couple, who announced this week they are expecting their second child together, looked happier than ever as they cosied up for a family picture with their little girl on a sledge. The Strictly dancer, 44, and the Love Island star, 27, coordinated with their two-year-old in blue denim outfits as they attended the London bash. The pregnant reality star gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a fitted white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Chyna layered a stylish brown suede coat over the number and kept comfortable in a pair of white and brown cow print trainers. Neil teamed his jeans with a black T-shirt and a pair of chunky boots while their little girl looked adorable in dungarees.

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Celebrity Attendees and Festive Fashion

The BBC star was reunited on the night with former Strictly professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who turned heads in a nude crop top and black suit. The mother-of-one, who was axed from the show during its big shake-up earlier this year, layered a white long coat over her ensemble. Elsewhere Vanessa Feltz stunned in a pink and black floral dress which boasted stylish puff sleeves. The presenter was all smiles as she was joined in the festive sledge by a giant teddy bear. Love Island's Shaughna Phillips was in mum mode as she was joined by her two children Lucia, three, and 13-month-old Sofia, whom she shares with partner Billy Webb. Tiffany Watson got into the festive spirit in a red blouse and black trousers as she enjoyed a fun night out with her sons Jude, three, and 16-month-old Heath. Big Brother star Imogen Thomas looked happier than ever as she posed with her daughters Ariana, 13, and Siera, 10, whom she shares with ex Adam Horsley. Elsewhere Dan Osborne, who split from Jacqueline Jossa earlier this year, spent time with his kids Teddy, 12, Ella, 11, and Mia, eight, as Hamleys unveiled their Christmas window. The former TOWIE star was in high spirits during the family night out following his split from the EastEnders actress after a nine-year marriage. This Morning star Ashley James's children Alfie, four, and two-year-old Ada looked to have a fun time as they had their face painted and dressed up as elves. Denise Van Outen got into the festive spirit in a red tartan blazer. Linda Robson beamed in a stylish brown coat as she posed for photos.

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Recent Pregnancy Announcement and Reaction

This comes after Neil and wife Chyna revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to daughter Havana, and appeared in a sweet Instagram video with their two-year-old to announce their happy news on Monday. The trio dressed in matching white looks and embraced in a field before Neil leaned down to kiss his wife's baby bump. The couple simply captioned the post with a white love heart. Neil's Strictly pals flooded the post with congratulatory comments with the BBC show's judge Motsi Mabuse gushing: 'Love love, this is definitely my auntie year!! Congratulations guys. Sending lots of kisses'. Neil and Chyna married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy in July. The couple said 'I do' at Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel sharing pictures of their happy day on Instagram. In the images, just Chyna and Neil could be seen, following claims the dancer had banned his family from attending after Chyna accused his mother of racism