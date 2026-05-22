Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline': A Song About His Wife

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' was initially misunderstood, with some believing it was about Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president John F. Kennedy. However, the song was actually about Diamond's wife, and the teasing name came from a ride she loved to take their daughter on, detailing a moment of pure joy shared between a family.

You know a song has achieved legendary cult status when it becomes a stadium staple. That is certainly the case for Neil Diamond , who first got a taste of the songwriting industry in the 1960s.

However, the singer was not always keen on joining the music business. Originally attending New York University on a sports scholarship to study pre-med, Diamond unexpectedly changed career paths after landing a songwriting job at Sunbeam Music just before graduation. Since then, Diamond has sold more than 130 million records worldwide.

Although he wrote chart-topping songs for artists like Elvis Presley and The Monkees, one song in particular not only sent him to the top of the charts, but also cemented itself as a part of sports history that remains beloved to this day.

'Sweet Caroline' Is Written About His Wife — Whose Name Isn't Caroline Released in 1969, 'Sweet Caroline' not only became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, but also a generational track that could get anyone on their feet. However, the origins of the song itself were originally clouded in mystery. Early lore surrounding 'Sweet Caroline' claimed that it referred to Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late president John F. Kennedy.

Diamond even had the chance to perform the song for Kennedy at her 50th birthday celebration. The inspiration reportedly came from a photograph of a then nine-year-old Kennedy that the singer saw in a magazine, where she was dressed in riding gear beside her pony





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Neil Diamond Sweet Caroline Elvis Presley Monkees Music Industry Sports History Sports Anthems Pre-Med Billboard Hot 100 Generational Tracks Couples Respect Understanding Care Tolerance Optimism And Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Cool Chrome Set With Diamond JewelryDua Lipa showed off her bikini body in a cool chrome set while tanning on Tuesday, May 19

Read more »

Queen Camilla Sees Blue for Ireland Garden PartyThe United Kingdom's queen consort accessorized with a sapphire and diamond brooch.

Read more »

Newly Forming Diamond Cup Will Create Another Logistical Nightmare for Longstanding TournamentsA new early season tournament is coming college basketball, the Diamond Cup, that will pin the best programs in the country against each other.

Read more »

Radio Caroline mistakenly announces King Charles III's death due to automated protocol glitchAn Essex‑based radio station inadvertently triggered a death‑of‑the‑monarch emergency script, broadcasting a false report of King Charles III's passing before correcting the error and issuing an apology, while also noting the monarch's recent cancer diagnosis and a royal visit to Northern Ireland.

Read more »