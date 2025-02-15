Neiko Thorpe Returns to Seattle Seahawks Coaching Staff as Defensive and Special Teams Assistant

Former Seahawks player Neiko Thorpe is returning to the coaching staff, taking on roles as both a defensive and special teams assistant.

The Seattle Seahawks coaching staff has undergone a slight restructuring on the defensive and special teams front. Neiko Thorpe, a former cornerback and special teams stalwart, is returning to a coaching role after previously serving as the Seahawks' player engagement/football operations assistant. Thorpe gained coaching experience as an intern in 2022 and a defensive assistant in 2023, continuing his role under the previous head coach Pete Carroll.

Now, in 2025, Thorpe will assume dual roles as both a defensive assistant and a special teams assistant. Thorpe's journey with the Seahawks began in 2016, where he spent five seasons (2016-2020) as a valuable member of the team. He primarily contributed as a special teams gunner, showcasing his versatility with occasional cornerback appearances when needed. His impressive performance earned him a national championship title at Auburn University back in 2011. The only defensive assistant who has departed the Seahawks this offseason is Nick Perry. Perry moved back to the college football scene, accepting a position as the defensive backs coach at the University of Arkansas. Perry had a brief stint with the Seahawks as a defensive quality control coach in his lone year with the team. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have welcomed new additions to the offensive side of the coaching staff. Klint Kubiak was appointed as the offensive coordinator on January 26, followed by John Benton, hired as the offensive line coach on February 3. Andrew Janocko joined the team as the quarterbacks coach on the same day, February 3





FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS NEIKO THORPE COACHING STAFF DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS ASSISTANT NFL NEWS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neiko Thorpe Returns to Seattle Seahawks Coaching StaffFormer Seattle Seahawks player Neiko Thorpe is rejoining the team as a defensive and special teams assistant coach.

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/16: How much better will the Seahawks’ defense be in 2025?Read!

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/18: Seahawks’ offensive coordinator search rolls onRead on!

Read more »

Seahawks News 1/25: Devon Witherspoon knows Seahawks defense must improveRead!

Read more »

Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Brings Key Assistant From Washington to Be New OCRyan Grubb returns to the college ranks after spending a season calling the Seahawks offense.

Read more »

Pete Carroll Hired as New Head Coach of Las Vegas RaidersFormer Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll joins the Las Vegas Raiders as their new head coach.

Read more »