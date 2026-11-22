The Blues chased star goalie Connor Hellebuyck a little more than nine minutes into a 9-6 victory over the Devils on Saturday night.

Jake Neighbours matched a franchise record with five assists, Brandon Carlo scored his first goal in more than two years and the St. Louis Blues chased star goalie Connor Hellebuyck a little more than nine minutes into a 9-6 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Jonatan Berggren had two goals for the Blues, who scored on four of their first six shots against Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 NHL MVP was replaced by Jake Allen after Philip Broberg's goal gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead at 9:03 of the first period. Hellebuyck won his first seven starts for the Devils after they acquired him from Winnipeg in a trade in late October.

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He was beaten for the first time with his new team when New Jersey lost 3-2 at home to Montreal on Wednesday. Jimmy Snuggerud, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Louis Mailloux and Mason McTavish also scored for the Blues, who needed only 23 shots on net to rack up nine goals. They have 22 goals in the past three games — after totaling 11 in their first six games this month.

St. Louis became the second NHL team in 30 years to score eight or more goals in back-to-back home games. Jordan Binnington made 37 saves as the Blues won a third straight game for the first time this season. Thomas, Broberg and Mailloux also had two assists apiece. Jesper Boqvist, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes, Connor Brown, Evan Rodrigues and Declan Chisholm scored for the Devils.

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St. Louis took a 3-0 lead 5:53 into the game, with Neighbours assisting on all three goals. He became the first player in Blues history to record three points that fast. The previous mark was 6:57 by Brett Hull on Oct. 26, 1996. Neighbours joined John Tavares as the only active players to register three points in the first six minutes of a game.

Tavares did it in 5:10 with Toronto on Dec. 23, 2019. Carlo scored on a wrist shot from the point at 1:51 of the first, and New Jersey was denied when it challenged for goaltender interference. It was the defenseman's first goal since Oct. 14, 2024. He had not scored in 169 games, including the playoffs.

Allen stopped 12 of 16 shots. He was a second-round draft pick by the Blues and Binnington's backup on their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.