Neighbour Throwing Glass at Dog: Legal Steps to Protect Your Pet and Stop Harassment

A reader fears their neighbour is throwing broken glass into their garden to injure their dog after years of noise complaints. Legal expert Dean Dunham outlines the criminal and civil actions to take, from evidence gathering and police reports to potential claims for nuisance and trespass. Also covered: a lease car dispute over mileage limits and verbal misrepresentation.

A reader has raised concerns about a neighbour who has repeatedly complained about the reader's dog being too noisy. The situation has escalated as the reader has discovered pieces of broken glass in the garden where the dog plays, leading to the suspicion that the neighbour is throwing the glass over the fence in an attempt to injure the dog's paws.

This behaviour, if proven, could constitute a serious criminal offence. The reader is seeking advice on how to address the situation. The initial approach should be to attempt an amicable resolution, although this may prove challenging given the circumstances. If a peaceful solution is unattainable, the focus must shift to gathering evidence.

This includes photographing each piece of glass found, documenting the date, time, and precise location, and preserving the glass in a sealed bag for potential police examination. Installing a CCTV camera focused on the boundary area is advisable; modern doorbell cameras are cost-effective, but it is crucial to ensure the camera primarily records one's own property to comply with data protection regulations.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, deliberately attempting to injure an animal is an offence punishable by up to five years' imprisonment. Additionally, throwing glass into the garden may amount to criminal damage and potentially common assault if the dog is struck. It is recommended to report the concerns to the police immediately, even without definitive proof, and request an incident number to create an official record that may demonstrate a pattern of behaviour.

Contacting the RSPCA, which has expertise in animal cruelty investigations, is also prudent. From a civil perspective, there may be grounds for a claim in nuisance or trespass. A solicitor's letter warning of legal action can often deter such neighbourly misconduct. Maintaining a detailed diary of all incidents, including the history of noise complaints, is essential, as this contemporaneous record would be invaluable should the matter proceed to court.

The dog has the right to play safely in its own garden. The second part of the column addresses a separate query regarding a car lease. A consumer in Scotland was charged an excess mileage fee of one thousand pounds upon returning a leased car, as they had exceeded the annual limit of eight thousand miles stated in the contract.

The consumer claims a salesperson verbally assured them the limit was twelve thousand miles annually, which aligns with their nine thousand miles per year commute, and they would not have agreed to the lower limit. The legal principle is that the written contract generally governs, but an exception exists for misrepresentation.

If a false verbal statement induced the consumer to sign, they may have a claim under the Misrepresentation Act 1967 in England and Wales, or under similar common law principles in Scotland, potentially seeking damages or rescission of the contested term. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 also requires services to conform to descriptions given.

The advised course of action is to gather evidence of the verbal statement, such as emails, brochures, notes, or witnesses, then formally reject the charge in writing to the finance company, citing the misrepresentation and arguing that the eight-thousand-mile limit is commercially unreasonable for someone driving nine thousand miles yearly for work. If unresolved, the matter can be escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service, which often rules in favour of consumers where verbal misrepresentation is plausible and the contract term appears nonsensical for the user's circumstances.

The column concludes by inviting readers to submit legal questions via email, with a disclaimer that the Daily Mail and This is Money accept no legal responsibility for the answers provided. The full archive of Dean Dunham's columns is available for reading





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Neighbour Dispute Animal Welfare Criminal Damage Evidence Collection CCTV Police Report RSPCA Nuisance Trespass Car Lease Excess Mileage Misrepresentation Consumer Rights Financial Ombudsman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smartphone manufacturers moving away from Gorilla Glass in favor of in-house alternatives?Several phone manufacturers are opting for their own in-house alternatives to Gorilla Glass for smartphone screens, potentially for cost reasons or other needs. However, there may be other explanations for this trend. Consumers will have to wait and see how these alternatives deliver on their claims.

Read more »

Apple Introduces Liquid Glass Design Language in macOS 26With macOS 26, Apple introduced an all-new design language called Liquid Glass, making the UI of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad more similar to each other. It added improved features for Mac users, including support for developers to code with AI, new emojis, and a new way to turn on the Mac. In 2026, Apple added a handful of new features for Mac users, including support for developers to code with AI, new emojis, and a new way to turn on the Mac.

Read more »

Couple's 15-year nightmare finally ends as neighbour Zoi Hayes admits breaching restraining orderA 15-year feud between a couple, Corrine Rotherham and her husband Peter Rotherham, and their noisy neighbor Zoi Hayes, has finally come to an end following a recent incident in which Hayes admitted to breaching her restraining order. The Rotherhams, who moved to the village of Urchfont in 2011, sought a quiet life but instead faced a campaign of harassment by Hayes, who repeatedly spied on them, banged her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window, and even thrown rotting mole corpses into their garden. Hayes was eventually handed a restraining order, but continued to neighbour her.

Read more »

Cam'ron vs. Jermaine Cole: Legal Dispute Settled with Legal NoticeThe legal dispute between Cam'ron and Jermaine Cole has been resolved with the parties reaching an agreement in principle and finalizing settlement papers. The terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

Read more »