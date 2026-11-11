Neighbors seek new approach to repeat homeless camps in Seattle's north Rainier area

People in the North Rainier neighborhood of Seattle are looking for better outcomes when it comes to how city officials address homeless camps and drug-related crimes in the area.

Neighbors say the city does sometimes respond to remove encampments in the North Rainier area and work to connect people to housing, but too often the people living on the streets end up moving their tents to another block.

People in the North Rainier neighborhood of Seattle are looking for better outcomes when it comes to how city officials address homeless camps and drug-related crimes in the area. Some of the encampments are near schools, and at least one is next to a church that runs youth programs.

Also read Bucks-area neighbors question proposed natural gas plant, carbon capture facility

Recently, people created a makeshift living arrangement on S Walker Street between 24th and 25th avenues, which neighbors said conflicts with the programs at Treehouse, a nonprofit that supports youth and young adults in foster care. Other encampments have popped up near 26th Avenue S, which is close to the Holgate Street Church of Christ. At least one fire has erupted inside a tent at this site, according to neighbors.

Neighbors said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has publicly stated that the city will address encampments that impact sidewalks and public rights-of-way, and that they do not belong in parks. The Unified Care Team, which oversees encampment removals for the city, does come through to collect trash and occasionally clears these sites, but the people who are living on the streets tend to simply set up their tents down the block.

Advertisement

Neighbors said that scenario doesn’t help get people into housing, nor does it help the residents in the area who witness open-air drug use, drug dealing, and sometimes aggressive or assaultive behavior. KOMO News has reached out to city officials for a response and will update this story when one becomes available.

A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a citywide state of emergency after storms caused shoreline erosion, coastal flooding, prolonged power outages and disruptions to muniAn 18-year-old charged in the murder of a U.S. Coast Guard pilot was released from jail after posting a $3 million bond. A decision to expand a police surveillance camera system to more neighborhoods in Seattle has some community members applauding the move and others warning of p