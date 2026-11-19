Residents cite noise pollution and fear new state rules could cluster more data centers in neighborhoods already impacted by development.

Residents living in Southern Dallas County say they feel like they're surrounded by humming data centers and wonder how many more will be built. Could new Texas rules lead to more data centers being concentrated in certain communities?

State environmental regulators have resumed reviewing data center permits after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a pause earlier this year. Now, lawmakers and regulators face major decisions about where future data centers can be built. NBC 5 Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman examines the potential impact of those decisions and why some community advocates fear the process could lead to clusters of data centers in certain areas.

Also read ‘Frightened’ Texas neighbors left to wonder what political domino will fall next

As Texas lawmakers and state regulators consider new rules for data centers, some community advocates wonder if regulations could have an unintended consequence: concentrating more data centers in neighborhoods already impacted by development. Right now, some Texas communities complain that a lack of regulations has led to more data center construction near their neighborhoods. But others now question whether rules that affect where data centers can build or connect to the electric grid might cluster construction in fewer places.

In the Joppa community in southern Dallas, residents are buzzing about a small data center that has popped up about a quarter mile from homes.

"Mmmmm ... just continuously going, that's what I hear," said Joppa resident Miriam Matthews, who said she can hear the noise in the distance at night. "It's noise pollution. " Miriam Matthews, a resident of Southern Dallas County, says small data centers built near homes are noise pollution. For Matthews, the noise is particularly frustrating given Joppa's past.

For decades, residents have battled air pollution and industrial development around the edges of the historic neighborhood.

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"Do we want Joppa to be a community, or do we want Joppa to be a wasteland? " asked Emmanuel Davis, who leads a community group called"Justice for Joppa. " Davis worries more data centers could be on the way because the City of Dallas has no specific zoning category for them. That means they are currently allowed by right on most industrial or mixed-use land.

"Now, to have that nagging humming noise, it's very appalling," Davis said. Abre’ Conner, who tracks data center development for the NAACP's center for environmental and climate justice, shares the concern that communities like Joppa could face more development. She said residents in under-resourced minority communities often have fewer resources to challenge development.

She fears neighborhoods already impacted by decades of industrialization will be hit even harder by data centers.tried to reach the owner of the data center near Joppa but got no response. The facility is tiny compared to the massive hyperscale AI data centers being built about 10 miles south of Joppa in Wilmer, Lancaster and Red Oak, cities that are also predominantly Black and Hispanic.

Some Red Oak residents are also asking for regulations to limit data center construction near homes. Nine data centers are already operating there, with more than a dozen others in the planning stages. Local elected officials have welcomed the development, saying data center tax revenue is helping fix roads and lower taxes for residents. Sergio Chapa says he feels like he's surrounded by data centers near his home and wonders how many more will be built.

,"... I hear from just as many people who tell me privately, they appreciate that we’re developing responsibly while still capturing the benefits these projects bring.

""More data centers. How many can we fit in here?

" Chapa asked. Some of Chapa's neighbors met with Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa during her campaign to ask for state regulations that limit data center construction near homes. But as the state considers its next steps, some neighborhood advocates and industry analysts question whether new regulations could also concentrate development in places already popular with developers, including Red Oak.

“We've seen that already, and certainly the area south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has become a very attractive location for a lot of data center loads”, said Beth Garza, who served for five years as the Independent Market Monitor at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator. Garza said data center companies may be naturally drawn to certain locations, like the Red Oak corridor south of Dallas, because of access to major power and internet lines.

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But she said it's too early to know whether ERCOT's steps to evaluate planned data centers might lead to more of them clustering in places like Red Oak. Beth Garza ERCOT's former independent market monitor talks with NBC 5's Scott Friedman about data centers in Texas. ERCOT has been conducting a study known as"batch zero" which could help determine how and where the next batch of data centers can connect to the electric grid. In August, Gov.

Greg Abbott paused that process and directed ERCOT and asked the Public Utility Commission of Texas to also conduct community impact studies on data centers in the development pipeline before moving forward.

"If the data center doesn't respond to the request for information on the community impacts, they'll be out. So it could be that this batch zero size gets way down to a much more manageable number," Garza said. Conner hopes the state's process will look beyond just where to place data centers for power grid efficiency and seriously consider neighbors' concerns.

Abre' Conner talks with NBC 5's Scott Friedman about communities concerned about clusters of data centers Without those protections, she worries communities already dealing with industrial development could see even more.

"We are going to just end up deepening those sacrifice zones, deepening the places where they already have been saying, we actually don't want any more industrial build-out in our community," Conner said.asked ERCOT whether the studies underway might lead to data center clusters. The agency did not directly answer that question. In a statement, a spokesperson said,"ERCOT is continuing to work with state leadership and the Public Utility Commission...

" to complete the studies and that both reports are expected to be available on Dec. 10. In Joppa, residents are now turning to the Dallas City Council for help. Five council members are calling for new city regulations on data centers, and a council committee is expected to take up the issue soon. Her message to city leaders is simple:"Don't put any more in this area.

Let this be our quota," Matthews said. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for a moratorium on data centers until the legislature passes new rules. It's not clear yet what those rules would look like.it looks forward to working with state and local leaders and local communities as those discussions continue. For residents with concerns or questions about data center development, ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission hold public comment sessions at their meetings where people can speak.

When the Texas Legislature convenes in January, public hearings are expected to give residents opportunities to tell lawmakers what they want to see.