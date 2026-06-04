Neighbors question borough's response after charges filed in Steelton rat infestation case

Two Steelton siblings face charges in a rat-infested home case. Now neighbors are asking why it took years for the borough to act.

But while Thomas and Jennifer Busch now face multiple charges related to the infestation, neighbors said they are still asking a different question: Why did it take so long for action to be taken?

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Thomas and Jennifer Busch admitted to keeping more than 150 rats inside their home on South Harrisburg Street. Police said the pair refused professional extermination efforts as conditions inside the home continued to deteriorate. Investigators reported finding extensive rat feces, urine, nesting material and decomposition throughout the property. The affidavit also describes dead rats inside the home, including some that had been partially eaten by other rats.

Additional dead rats were reportedly found stored in a freezer. Police said the infestation created a public health and safety hazard for the surrounding neighborhood.

"I definitely think they broke the law. There should be consequences," said one neighbor who lives a few doors away from the property.

"I have to put it out of my mind that on the other side of my wall, where I lay my head, there might be 500 rats over there," she said. "My kids are sleeping here and there might be 500 rats. Just a little wall is protecting us.

" According to court documents, officers also encountered a strong ammonia-like odor coming from the home. Neighbors told CBS 21 that the smell spread throughout the area and persisted for years. The home was condemned and deemed unfit for human habitation in July 2025 because of the infestation.

However, investigators said the Busch siblings continued living in the home despite the condemnation order. As a result, the pair now faces multiple counts of animal cruelty, as well as charges of criminal trespass and reckless endangerment. While neighbors said the charges are warranted, many remain frustrated with what they describe as a slow response from local officials.

Residents told CBS 21 they repeatedly contacted the borough over the years, raising concerns about the growing rat problem and its impact on nearby homes. CBS 21 asked Steelton Borough Manager Myneca Ojo why the borough waited until this year to hire an exterminator.

"I addressed it when I came in. I've been here since March 30th," Ojo said.

"But we addressed it immediately once we determined there was an additional situation in there. But because of the fact that we did condemn that home, we took the measure to prevent any further activity from impacting the community overall.

" Ojo said borough officials took additional action once they determined further intervention was necessary and that the condemnation order was intended to protect the community. Neighbors acknowledge conditions have improved since an extermination crew spent weeks working at the property. Still, some said they remain frustrated that the problem persisted for so long before more aggressive action was taken.

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According to a spokesperCharges have been filed against a brother and sister in relation to an investigation involving a rat-infested home in Steelton. Thomas and Jennifer Busch face se





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