An attorney for the Ahwatukee Community Alliance filed an $11 million notice of claim against Phoenix over the Menlo Digital data center. Neighbors met Sunday to plan next steps.

PHOENIX — A group of Ahwatukee residents has taken the first step toward suing the City of Phoenix over a data center going up in their neighborhood.

Friday, attorney Anthony Ramirez filed a Notice of Claim against the city on behalf of the nonprofit Ahwatukee Community Alliance. It gives the city the chance to settle for $11 million over conflicts regarding the data center in the southern Phoenix community. On Sunday, the Alliance held a public meeting at Horizon Presbyterian Church to share what comes next in the process.

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During the meeting, Ramirez said a Notice of Claim comes before a lawsuit, and puts a local government on notice of a complaint. He added it's required to include a settlement amount. The $11 million includes $1 million in alleged property value losses and $10 million in damages tied to what residents describe as ongoing nuisance conditions, according to Ramirez. Among their complaints, they say construction has brought noise, dust, and odors to nearby neighborhoods.

Menlo Digital is working on construction of the data center complex near 48th Street and Thistle Landing Drive. The city gave the project preliminary approval in 2024, before the Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and City Council approved new rules for data center construction in July 2025. Those rules require that data center proposals include a special permit that addresses health and safety concerns. According to the city, they may include power grid reliability, fire risk, emergency response access, and noise.

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The Alliance's claim questions whether the project's preliminary site plan approval expired, and whether the project should qualify for an exemption from the new rules, according to Ramirez.

“We believe that the data center they want to put here should have been included in that, and that they should also be held to those requirements. But according to the City of Phoenix, they are not," said Taylor Twitchell, chair of the Ahwatukee Community Alliance board. Bill Monk, a member of the Alliance, says he lives about 800 feet from the site. He said he bought the first house in Thistle Landing in 1992.

With construction underway, Monk said neighbors closest to the site told him they're already feel the effects of the lights and the noise. That includes floodlights shining on homes along 48th Street that face the property.

"The noise itself for construction is one noise. In reality, the noise of what's being built, if it ever gets built, is gonna be much more devastating," he said. Monk said he expects his home's value to drop up to 70% if the data center is built.

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"We originally bought our forever home, and we moved away to our second home for a year, and we missed the community, and we came back. So my wife has retired, and I'm gonna retire one day,...but we're not gonna be able to live in this house if it gets built.

" The City of Phoenix said in a statement that it cannot comment on pending litigation. ABC15 has also reached out to Menlo Digital for comment. The city has 60 days to respond to the notice of claim. Residents then have 180 days from the day the claim was filed to file a lawsuit.