Neighbor Shoots at Birthday Party Guests in Harris County

A birthday party in northeast Harris County turned deadly when a neighbor, James Thompson, allegedly opened fire on the attendees after causing a disturbance. The homeowner was struck by a bullet, but several guests returned fire, hitting Thompson. Both the homeowner and Thompson are expected to recover.

A 63-year-old man has been charged after a 'disturbance' during a birthday party led to a shootout in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting allegedly happened on Saturday night outside a home in the 15000 block of Bradfield Manor Drive. A family was having a birthday party when a neighbor, identified as James Thompson, 'caused a disturbance,' according to the sheriff.

Thompson reportedly argued with several attendees before pulling out a gun and shooting at everyone in the driveway. The homeowner was struck by a bullet. Several people at the party allegedly fired back at Thompson, striking him. He and the homeowner were sent to hospitals, and they are both expected to recover. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Thompson has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Tampering with Evidence. There is no information on what time the shooting happened on Saturday night or if anyone else was injured. The reason for the alleged disturbance by Thompson is also not clear





