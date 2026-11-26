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SAN ANTONIO - The city wants to spend millions of public dollars on improvements around the new Spurs arena. But there wasn't enough money to repair historic buildings the city already owns right next to the arena site.

The News 4 I-Team reports the neglected structures sit deteriorating in the shadow of new development all around them. The historic buildings have been empty since the 1968 World's Fair. They're boarded up and some have toxic mold inside. With all the millions being spent on the surrounding area, so far, no money has been set aside for their restoration.

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“This was just kind of left as no man's land and there hasn't been a lot of public investment and every year that goes by, they continue to deteriorate more and more,” says Melissa Robinson, CEO of the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation, or HPARC. HPARC was created by the city in 2009 to improve Hemisfair using bond money, which it has done with great success until this year when its $37 million bond request was rejected because there's not enough money to go around.