Needing a mantra before leaving the house | Harry Paidas

Columnist Harry Paidas says the mantra of items to carry with him has changed as technology has improved.

While growing up, my mom gave me a mantra to use every time I left the house – watch, wallet, key. These were the essentials I needed to take with me as I left the house for school or other occasions.

To forget any one of these would make for a long day since I was pretty anal when it came to knowing the time, having money to buy lunch or other things, and to not get locked out of the house if no one was home. Those words served me well early in life and, as technology has emerged, I have had to add another item - phone. So now the mantra is watch, wallet, key, phone.

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Interestingly, as time has marched on, each of these essentials has changed, but they remain imperative to my never leaving the house without them. Starting with the watch. As I have reported on numerous occasions, I was one of the few kids who wore a watch starting in elementary school and beyond. My first watch was a Davey Crockett, and subsequent watches were novelties until I got my first real watch – a Timex in high school.

Since then, I have had too many to count. Lately, I have settled on an Apple Watch. At one point in life, I felt like a timekeeper since nobody else seemed to wear a watch and I was constantly asked what time it was. I credit my desire to be a reporter with this early role of being the person who always knew the time and would report it.

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Of course, wristwatches have evolved from merely giving the time, to giving the time and date, to the current state whereby the time and date are secondary to the mountains of information sitting on one’s wrist. The Apple Watch has become truly indispensable and only leaves my wrist so that it can be charged at night.

Then there is the wallet. Originally given to me to carry my lunch money, when I bought . And there was the occasional stop at the pizza shop across from Warren G. Harding High School for a snack after school and before basketball practice.

The wallet became more important as I went to college and became a depository not just for money but for memorabilia, phone numbers and confidential information. And no, I did not carry what a lot of guys carried in their wallets in those days. The third item was the key to the house. My mother believed our house, which was in a very safe neighborhood, should be fortified in Fort Knox fashion, so the house was rarely unlocked.

By my college years, the key to the house was joined on the key chain with the keys to the car. So, throughout my formative years, with so many things to learn and remember, having a mantra of essentials served me well. Now, fast forward from those years as a youngster and teenager to my current state as a septuagenarian.

I still utter those words as I leave the house, but I often have to repeat them three or four times because I need physical contact with them to make sure they are really on my person. The watch is the easiest to remember. It is one of the first things I put on in the morning after charging it at night. I have to punch in my code to activate it, which so far has not taxed my memory.

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It is as routine as my morning prune juice. The wallet is a little trickier. Because I made the transition from a fat wallet that used to leave marks on the backside of my pants, to a slimmer front pocket wallet, it is easy to think I have my wallet, only to get to a store and realize I left it behind.

So, there have been times when I repeated the mantra thinking the wallet was in the front pocket only to find a tissue instead. The wallet may be obsolete soon though since we are headed toward a cashless society, and I will probably be able to pay for things exclusively with my other devices. The key is also headed for obsolescence as the car key has been replaced by a fob and the house key has been replaced by keypads.

There are still locks that require a key but only as a last resort. And that takes us to the most important of all items – the phone. Who knew in the previous century what we would be able to do with a phone? Once thought to be pretty nifty for calling and talking to people, the mobile smart phone can now instantaneously answer any questions that we have and perform duties that we haven’t even thought of yet.

It is actually scary how much we depend on the phone, and I don’t see that dissipating in my lifetime. While I will continue to mutter the four magical words when leaving the house, it is likely that wallet and key will go by the wayside as the watch and phone take over their duties.

And before we know it, we won’t have to leave the house at all because AI posing as humans with names like Claude, Alexa and Siri will be doing all the work for us. Harry Paidas is faculty emeritus at Mount Union and writes a monthly column in The Review. He can be reached at