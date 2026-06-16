Needed: A Vibrant-Centered Approach to Life

A call for presence-based vs. fear-based leadership to address the extremism and polarization of our times.

The three pillars of the vibrant center are presence, openness to experience, and discernment. I advocate for a"vibrant center" of consciousness to address the extremism and polarization of our times.

This consciousness emphasizes three pillars of accumulated psychosocialover the last 2,500 years. These pillars are presence , that results from this presence, and discernment that emerges from the realization that life has limits and that to live richly and fully one has to prioritize; one has to clarify what really matters about living.external conditions to improve humanity's lot.

And although this worldview has helped in many ways—for example, it has improved our general standard of living, it has extended our life-spans, and in some ways, it has significantly elevated our capacity to be rational and efficient—it has also come with a major price: superficiality and neglecting people's inner lives. Do we not see how our entire socio-economic system drives these externalizing and cosmetic values in our society, and how, following the Enlightenment and industrialization, we threw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater?

We did everything we could to avoid any hint of our primal past and raced headlong into mechanizing and sanitizing our world. These swings in polarizations are all too typical of power centers throughout history.

The plain fact is that we have swung from pole to pole, extreme to extreme at many points of our human evolution, and that dynamic has almost always led to disaster; one-sidedness has almost always been the bane of humanity, which is one of the reasons I think that Camus in his remarkably prophetic volumewas right on with his notion that moderation—when deeply and holistically cultivated—is radical!

Correspondingly, wisdom traditions show that one-sidedness is not inevitable, and major sectors of society need to recognize this precedence.people show that enriching environments and being met from a “center of strength”—with presence and support as distinct from the polarities of, developing worldliness or the courage to seek out diverse experiences, hard work, discipline, and persistence.

These vibrantly centered as well asHere then are a couple proposals that may help our society and indeed world to move toward a more vibrantly centered, enlivened consciousness: the application of vibrant centeredness across all major sectors of living—fromand religious settings to government, and the creation of a Federal Office of Psychological Advisors to work with government as well as the private sector to foster vibrantly centered ”emotionally restorative relationships. ” These are relationships where people feel heard and seen and that get at the roots of their problems.

Such relationships are so relevant today to address the emotionally impoverished relationships that are—quite literally—killing us. Finally, there is a compelling need to create a vibrantly centered political party and movement. This movement and political party would comprise people who yearn for more thoughtful and dynamic approaches to culture and. These again are approaches that embrace presence, openness, and discernment.

They are also developments that can lead our nation toward a more sustainable, equitable, and enriching path readers to take the lead on this path , because it directly reflects much of our shared aspiration and expertise.

It directly reflects not only our passion and dedication to individuals but also our devotion to the systems and institutions that enable individuals to thrive. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Puerto Rican Day Parade marches through Manhattan with pulsing music and vibrant colorsNew Yorkers who weren’t partied out after the Knicks championship found another excuse to celebrate as the National Puerto Rican Day Parade marched through Manhattan with pulsing music and vibrant colors.

Read more »

How Ozempic May Have Altered My Approach to Romance: An Unexpected Encounter on a Greek IslandA woman in her late forties, who haslost significant weight using Ozempic, recounts a summer holiday encounter with an attractive single father. She discovers an unusual sense of detachment and aloofness in the face of what would typically be a compelling romantic prospect. She explores the idea that the drug's appetite-suppressing effects might extend to curbing 'romantic noise'-the obsessive thoughts and cravings often associated with new attraction. The narrative details the organic development of a connection between the two families, her surprising lack of usual romantic pursuit behaviors, and the intriguing reciprocal intensification of his interest due to her cool demeanor. The piece blends personal reflection on weight loss, self-image, and modern dating with a specific travel anecdote.

Read more »

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches Vibrant Swimwear Collection with ViX Paula HermannyModel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils her new collaboration with Brazilian luxury swimwear brand ViX Paula Hermanny, featuring bold bikinis and one-pieces inspired by wellness and nature.

Read more »

Ellen MacArthur Foundation Report Highlights Benefits of Circular Approach to Bio-based MaterialsThe Ellen MacArthur Foundation has released a new report outlining the benefits of a circular approach to bio-based materials. The report explains how a circular approach can unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation, and strengthen supply chain resilience. It also highlights the importance of designing from circularity, enabling effective material circulation, promoting financial and economic incentives, investing in innovation, and collaborating across institutions, sectors, and borders.

Read more »