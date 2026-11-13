Need to cure your ballot? Washington County alerts some voters to issues

Washington County is alerting some mail-in voters that there are issues with their ballots. Here's how to 'cure' yours.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington County is alerting some mail-in voters that there are issues with their ballots.

"I was surprised, first time I ever received a letter , and I don't know what I'd done differently. I asked; they don't really know," said Wendy Bayley, after she came in to the Washington County Clerks office to get her ballot straightened out. She wasn't the only one who had issues.

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“I did have questions regarding it, that’s why I came here," said Marlene from St. George. “I got an affidavit of some sort stating that my ID number, identifier number, did not match. " The county is explaining the issues to voters. “The signature or the four digits of the driver license or social security number don’t match, then we notify the voter," said County Clerk Auditor Ryan Sullivan.

This is known as"curing" your ballot to legitimize it.

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“We got a bunch in today we’re processing, but prior to that we have about 1,800," Sullivan said. The issue is emphasizing how every vote counts, especially in close votes and races like the Search and Rescue Tax in Santa Clara.

“These cures are county-wide, and that’s just specific to Santa Clara. I doubt there’d be enough to actually change that one, but who knows?

" Sullivan said. The County Clerks office will contact you if your ballot needs to be cured. If there is an issue, you have until November 16 to get it resolved. You can track your ballot at votesearch.utah.gov. Recent Southern Utah Stories