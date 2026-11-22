Questioning the manager’s tactics preceded Fernandes being dropped by Carrick last month.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claimed he was not dropped by former manager Michael Carrick for questioning his tactics, but simply out of a need to change something for the team.

Carrick’s tactics had been to blame. It came as no surprise, therefore, to see Fernandes dropped from United’s next starting lineup. He may have returned to the team the following week, but that did nothing to end speculation of a breakdown in the relationship between Fernandes and Carrick, who was relieved of his duties just a few weeks later during the November international break.

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Reflecting on his time under Carrick, Fernandes insisted his comments were not the reason he was dropped.

“The manager came to speak to me after that game, or before the Bournemouth game, to say, ‘Look, I’m not going to start you tomorrow’ and everything,” Fernandes told “‘There’s nothing to do with the words of Como, I know people will make it around that. I just want to tell you that we need to change something, I need to make a change, performances have not been great, so I just want you to know that there’s nothing to do with that.

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’” Fernandes even approached Carrick to see whether his comments had created an issue, only for the former boss to stress there was no problem between the pair.

“I told him, ‘I think that you probably got our words in the wrong way, and you might be upset with me, and rightly so, if you got it in the way everyone is speaking about it,’” Fernandes continued. “And he said, ‘Bruno, I’m not; I just put you on the bench because I thought it was the best for the team. ’”Mauricio Pochettino is now calling the shots at Old Trafford.

| Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images Carrick’s departure in November paved the way for the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, for whom Fernandes nearly signed during his days in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

“He’s someone that likes to bring a very good energy to the team, someone very positive, very strong, strict, said it straight away that he won’t allow us to not give him what he demands from the team, from each player,” the captain revealed. “He wants the club to succeed so much, he wants to win games, and that’s pretty clear and obvious by the way he and his staff speak and want us to improve.

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”Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.