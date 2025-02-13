Need Help Solving Today's Connections Puzzle? Newsweek Has the Answers!

Can't crack today's Connections game? Don't worry, Newsweek has your back with helpful hints and solutions for puzzle #613. Learn how to play, explore tips for each category, and check the answers for Thursday, February 13th. Plus, discover other popular brain teasers to keep your mind sharp!

Need a little nudge with today's Connections game? Newsweek has your back with some helpful hints. The popular puzzle was launched by The New York Times in June 2023 and has gone on to become the newspaper's second-most-played game after Wordle , another fun and challenging word-based offering. Newsweek's clues and answers for #613 are listed below, so keep scrolling if you're in need of some assistance.

How To Play 'Connections' To get started, players are given a grid with 16 words they must separate into categories based on a shared topic. Each of the four categories is labeled with a color, which represents the difficulty level. While yellow is the easiest category and purple is the hardest, green and blue are medium difficulty. For example, in Wednesday's puzzle, the words 'certificate,' 'deed,' 'receipt' and 'title' were associated with the yellow category, 'Documents of ownership.' Wednesday's purple category, meanwhile, was a tricky one titled, 'Starting with 'shake, rattle and roll'' and included the words 'android,' 'rattlesnake,' 'rollerblade' and 'Shakespeare.'Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at the NYT who creates the Connections puzzles, told Newsweek last year that she often 'clusters' words together, which can trick people into thinking they don't belong together. 'The game has evolved with the solvers, and responds to solvers' experience and expectations,' she said, noting that 'each board has to be made from scratch.' As for her best piece of advice? Liu advised users against 'rage solving' and said: 'Wait as long as you can before guessing. You may see the board and have completely identified the category, seeing five words that could belong in that category.''Connections' #613 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13 Below are Newsweek's tips to help you with Thursday's game: Yellow: An outline for producing something Green: Showing gratitude Blue: Terms indicating likelihood Purple: Words before 'Trip' 'Connections' #613 Answers for Thursday, February 13 Yellow Category: TEMPLATE Yellow Words: Blueprint, Guide, Model, Mold Green Category: DEMONSTRATION, AS OF APPRECIATION Green Words: Expression, Gesture, Symbol, Token Blue Category: MODAL VERBS Blue Words: Can, Might, Must, Will Purple Category: ___ TRIP Purple Words: Ego, Guilt, Head, Power Did you manage to solve Thursday's puzzle correctly? Congratulations if so! Though don't sweat it if you didn't. You'll get another chance on Friday when a new game will be available for you to try. Connections is released at midnight in your local time zone, so be sure to check back with Newsweek daily for more helpful hints and answers. If you're like me and can't wait for the next Connections game to drop, why not try these other popular brainteasers





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CONNECTIONS Connections Puzzle Word Puzzle New York Times Games Wordle Brainteasers Games Puzzles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Connections' January 18: Hints and Answers for Puzzle #587Keeping your 'Connections' win streak going—or start a new one—with Newsweek's help.

Read more »

'Connections' January 26: Answers and Hints for Puzzle #595Newsweek has gathered clues and answers for today's Connections game.

Read more »

NYT ‘Connections’ Today: Hints Clues Help Answers Sunday February 2 602Looking for some help with today's NYT Connections game? Some hints and the answers for today's game are right here.

Read more »

'Wordle' Today #1,323 Hints and Answer for Saturday, February 1 GameNewsweek's clues will help you with today's tricky 'Wordle' puzzle.

Read more »

Connections #610: Hints, Tips, and Answers for Monday's PuzzleStruggling to solve Monday's Connections puzzle? Don't worry, Newsweek has got you covered. We've compiled hints, tips, and the answers to help you conquer this challenging word game. Learn how to play Connections, explore strategies from crossword editor Wyna Liu, and check out the solutions for Connections 610.

Read more »

'Connections' February 11: Hints and Answers for Puzzle #611If you're having trouble with today's tough 'Connections' puzzle, Newsweek has some top tips to help you solve it.

Read more »