The Post threw together a list of grocery chains that will be open on Turkey Day for any last-minute needs.

A group of people eats dinner together at a table on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The Post has a list of locations in New York and beyond where down-to-the-wire shopping is still possible.

Just remember that hours for each store may vary, so it’s best to call ahead of time for any gravy-soaked emergencies. The supermarket giant — and most subsidiaries — will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. However, all pharmacies will be closed onThe Kroger family of stores includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

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Turkey Day stragglers can shop from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.AdvertisementEarly risers can try and score any last-ditch grocery items from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m.Make sure to call ahead to your local stores as each location may have varying hours. Shoppers can snap up any Turkey Day needs from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., at most locations.