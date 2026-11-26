'Usually, when you think of holiday shopping, it's premium handbags and jewelry and those types of items, but we're fast seeing shoppers also use this season to stock up on the essentials,' analyst Vivek Pandya said.

Stocking up on discounted shampoo while grabbing a flat-screen TV and several Lego sets for under the tree. Making a holiday list, comparing style options and delivery dates, and finding the best price with help from artificial intelligence.

Black Friday, the retail industry's version of the Super Bowl, comes with a few twists this year. Brands and stores have promoted steep discounts online and in stores all month, making the day once considered the holiday shopping season's unofficial kickoff seem more like the fourth quarter of a football game. AI-powered shopping tools and cost concerns fueled by the U.S. war with Iran also are influencing how, where, when and on what consumers are spending, according to industry analysts.

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When Black Friday deals are available, basics like T-shirts, toiletries and pet supplies are going into shopping carts along with gift items, analysts said.