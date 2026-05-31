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NECA Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Ultimate Metalhead Action Figure

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NECA Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Ultimate Metalhead Action Figure
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNT 2012Metalhead
📆5/31/2026 5:13 PM
📰bleedingcool
39 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 69%

NECA unveils the Ultimate Metalhead 7-inch action figure from the TMNT 2012 animated series. The figure features a new sculpt, high articulation, and accessories including flamethrower, blaster, remote control, and a Kraang. Pre-order now for release in October 2026.

NECA has expanded its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 action figure line with the release of the Ultimate Metalhead . This 7-inch scale figure is meticulously crafted with an all-new sculpt and episode-accurate deco, offering high articulation for dynamic posing.

The figure includes a variety of accessories such as interchangeable heads and hands, a flamethrower, a blaster, remote control, effect pieces, and a Kraang figure. Designed to reflect Metalhead's appearance as a robotic ally in the animated series, the collectible captures his role as a mechanical enforcer sometimes controlled by the Turtles' enemies. Pre-orders are now open for $39.99, with an anticipated release in October 2026.

NECA emphasizes its commitment to translating the animated series into faithful, detailed figures, illustrated by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli and presented in collector-friendly packaging. This addition continues the company's pattern of releasing character-specific accessories and screen-accurate designs for fans of the franchise

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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT 2012 Metalhead NECA Action Figure

 

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