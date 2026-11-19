LINCOLN — Nebrasketball has run away from teams with offense this year. On Wednesday, it was the defense that put on a clinic. No. 24 Nebraska stifled South Dak

South Dakota Coyotes guard Jahni Summers shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Boden Kapke during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LINCOLN — Nebrasketball has run away from teams with offense this year.

On Wednesday, it was the defense that put on a clinic. No. 24 Nebraska stifled South Dakota en route to a 73-47 win. The Huskers stay unblemished at 5-0, while the Coyotes fall to 2-5. The 47 points allowed misses cracking the top-10 list for fewest points allowed by Nebraska since 1947.

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The Coyotes got beyond 38 points with 4:13 left in the game.2. 28 vs. North Carolina Central, Dec. 22, 2007 34 vs. Kansas, Jan. 8, 1949 7. 37 vs. Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 6, 2018 38 vs. Santa Clara, Dec. 12, 1950 Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Fred Hoiberg's Huskers are 77-32. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In front of a solid Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd for a midweek game against a team out of the Summit League, a rock fight got underway just after 7:30.

Nebraska didn't score for the first two minutes of the game, which was tied 4-4 at the 14:10 mark. Then it was Braden Frager time. The sophomore scored nine straight points, all on three-pointers, to spark a 21-6 run. With the defensive effort holding the Coyotes well below their 83.8 points per game average, the Husker offense didn't need to do as much to dominate the contest.

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Frager and Damon Wilkinson were both at 10 points at halftime, where Nebraska led 35-18. The home side was shooting 41.7%, while the visitors were making just 28.0% of their shots. Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen passes against South Dakota Coyotes guard Kajus Kublickas during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nebraska wasted no time in the second half, getting a Pryce Sandfort bucket in the first 10 seconds.

Two minutes later, the Huskers went on a 9-0 run and pushed the difference to 26 points. The Huskers shot 48.9% for the game, including 8-of-23 on three pointers. The Coyotes made 35.3% of their shots, making 5-of-24 from deep. Sandfort led all scorers with 22 points, adding seven rebounds.

This is his fourth 20-point effort of the young season. Wilkinson added 17 points. He's averaging 15.7 points at home so far this season. He was also just shy of a double-double, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

Nebraska travels for another neutral-site game this weekend, this time in Chicago. The Huskers will take on the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Butler is 3-2, with losses to Ohio State and Boise State. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. on FS1.

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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.