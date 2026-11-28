Welcome to a belated Nebrasketball Meme Army Memes of the Game for the Southern game! *The Meme Committee apologizes for the tardiness, but Thanksgiving prep,

*The Meme Committee apologizes for the tardiness, but Thanksgiving prep, cooking, and family time took priority. Also, for those who are new here, you can find more information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winnersNebraska's basketball hosted the Southern University Jaguars for a pre-Thanksgiving matinee Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This was a classic "buy game" scenario for Nebraska. Fourteen of Southern's first 17 games will be played away from home, as they'll travel from Nashville to Oregon to California, with multiple games in the Midwest. In other words, this game was destined to be over shortly after it tipped off. No. 21 Nebraska never trailed in the game.

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A 3-3 tie a few minutes in was as competitive as the game would be. The Huskers jumped out to an impressive lead through a combination of great shooting, tough defense, and a fluid offense that moved the ball. At halftime, Nebraska had Southern doubled up, 56-28, The second half started as more of the same, with NU stretching the lead to 38 points. But then the Huskers started to coast in.