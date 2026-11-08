Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Providence Edition

The 'neutral site' wasn't exactly neutral, but neither is this batch of postgame put-downs.

over Providence. More information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found Nebraska traveled to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for a "neutral site" game against the Providence Friars of the Big East Conference.

The arena is about an hour from the Providence campus, and approximately 800 students rode in a bus caravan to the game. Combine that with other Friar fans in the region and the crowd was about as neutral as Nebraska's annual trip to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. The extra fans created a great environment befitting a late-February conference game. It definitely did not sound like the second game of the season in early November.

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On the radio broadcast, play-by-play announcer Kent Pavelka noted that the Huskers were loudly booed during the introductions - a rarity for Nebraska in the non-conference. Providence started strong, converting several offensive rebounds into points and forcing Husker turnovers on the other end. Big man Boden Kapke and Pryce Sandfort provided an offensive spark as the Husker defense ramped up their intensity. Nebraska led 30-25 at halftime, holding the Friars to just 29% shooting from the floor.

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In the second half, Nebraska started to assert itself on both ends of the court. Defensively, the Huskers played a strong game, frustrating Providence's guards into bad shots and turnovers. On offense, Sandfort did Sandfort things en route to his game-high 25 points. Kapke, Braden Frager, and Cale Jacobsen also scored in double figures. “Put the Friars in the bag, bro” - @HuskerMike28