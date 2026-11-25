Nebraska defeats Purdue 3-1 to reach the inaugural Big Ten Tournament final. The Cornhuskers now face Wisconsin for the conference title in a decisive championship match.

Nebraska volleyball secured its place in the inaugural Big Ten Tournament Championship with a hard-fought 3-1 semifinal victory over No. 5 seed Purdue on Wednesday night. The Cornhuskers, riding a thirty-match winning streak, overcame early deficits in the first two sets to dominate the latter stages of the contest and punch their ticket to the title match. This victory sets up a marquee showdown against Wisconsin for the conference crown.

Nebraska Overcomes Early Deficits Against Purdue

Nebraska struggled to find rhythm in the opening set, as Purdue utilized powerful serving to keep the Cornhuskers out of system. The Boilermakers held the lead for most of the frame, and despite a Nebraska comeback that brought the score to 20-19, Purdue closed the set by scoring five of the final seven points to take the opening set. The second set proved equally intense, with Nebraska trailing 24-23 before scoring four of the next five points to win the set 27-25. This critical swing opened the floodgates for the Cornhuskers, who went on to win the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-18 to complete the semifinal sweep.

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Star Performers Lead the Charge for Nebraska

Senior outside hitter Harper Murray delivered a standout performance for Nebraska, tallying fifteen kills and nine digs during the semifinal victory. Her offensive prowess was complemented by the strong play of junior setter Bergen Reilly, who led the conference in assists per set during the regular season. The team's resilience was evident as they adjusted to Purdue's aggressive strategy in the second set. Nebraska's ability to close out tight points in the second set demonstrated their mental toughness heading into the championship match.

Wisconsin Roster Features Top Freshman Talent

Wisconsin enters the championship match as Nebraska's primary opponent, led by head coach Kelly Sheffield. The Badgers boast a roster featuring nine freshmen for the 2026 season, highlighting a new era of talent in Madison. Opposite hitter Decelise Champion, a reclassified freshman who joined Wisconsin for the 2026 season, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Champion led the team with 4.29 points per set, ranking fifth in the conference, and added 3.79 kills per set. Her performance has been instrumental in Wisconsin's success this season.

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Additional Wisconsin Standouts and Historical Context

Outside hitter Audrey Flanagan finished the regular season first on the Wisconsin team with twenty-seven aces and ranked second in both total points and kills. She was a top-five recruit from Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California, and continues to build the program's future. Middle blocker Lynney Tarnow finished seventh in the Big Ten with a .392 hitting percentage and recorded a team-high 114 blocks. Transfer Jaela Auguste earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and averages over three points per set on a .447 hitting percentage.

Path to the Championship and Tournament Impact

Nebraska now faces Wisconsin for the first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship title, aiming to add another accolade to their thirty-win season. The victory over Purdue eliminates a strong opponent and allows Nebraska to focus entirely on the Badgers. Wisconsin setter Charlie Fuerbringer averaged more than eleven assists per set, finishing second in the conference behind Bergen Reilly. The championship match will determine the tournament winner and highlight the top teams in the conference as they prepare for the post-season.