Nebraska Takes Care of No. 12 Oregon Before a Quick Turnaround

One way to lighten the load of a difficult back-to-back weekend is to make quick work on the front end. Nebraska played one of its best matches of the season a

Nebraska celebrates a point against Oregon Saturday night. The Huskers finished with a .425 hitting percentage, their second best of the season. | Nebraska Athletics One way to lighten the load of a difficult back-to-back weekend is to make quick work on the front end.

Nebraska played one of its best matches of the season and needed just 97 minutes to sweep No. 12 Oregon 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 Saturday night in front of a school-record crowd of 12,364 fans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Shortly after the match, the top-ranked Huskers flew to Seattle, where they will face No. 18 Washington just under 19 hours after finishing off the Ducks.

Also read How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said they had a great mentality from the first serve and built off a great week of practice. Even though only eight Huskers saw the court, she called it a total team win.

“From the start, we talked about playing with confidence, trust, and joy, and that was our main focus,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said in a post-match television interview. “We didn’t want to play the scoreboard. We just wanted to worry about our side of the net, what we need to get better at, and to put on a show. ” Teraya Sigler hit .458, while Harper Murray hit .481, and both outside hitters recorded 14 kills.

Opposite Virginia Adriano finished with 11 kills at a .500 clip. The Huskers posted a .425 hitting percentage, their second-best this season, as Bergen Reilly dished out 43 assists to go with 11 digs.

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“When your three pin hitters are hitting over .450, I’d say it’s decent,” Busboom Kelly said about Reilly’s setting. Andi Jackson added nine kills with a .368 hitting percentage while Manaia Ogbechie chipped in two kills. The Huskers got on Oregon from the start. NU went up 7-1, forcing the Ducks to call a timeout before they recorded their first kill.

It didn’t get much better from there as Nebraska extended its advantage to 10-3, 14-5 and 18-7. The Huskers recorded 17 kills on 28 swings with just one error.

“Our coach does a good job putting us in the best system possible, and also knowing our training and trusting that we can come into this hostile environment and do our job,” Sigler said on BTN. “My teammates truly work hard to make a statement right then and there that we deserve to be in these matches. We deserve to work hard to perform in front of these players. ” The second set nearly repeated the first.

After starting the set with a service error, NU won eight of the next nine points, forcing another early timeout by the Ducks. Oregon trimmed its deficit to 12-9 before Olivia Mauch, who finished with a team-high 13 digs, served a 7-0 run. The Ducks stayed closer in the third set and led 11-10 before kills from Murray and Adriano put NU back on top.

After three ties, the Huskers went on a 6-1 run that featured three kills from Sigler and two attack errors from Alanah Clemente, taking a 20-15 lead. Clemente was the lone consistent source of offense for the Ducks. The sophomore outside hitter accounted for 16 of Oregon’s 30 kills. No one else had more than five.

Several of their normal offensive options struggled. Junior outside hitter Sjakkie Donkers recorded just two kills on 22 attacks while committing four hitting errors. Freshman middle blocker Alaina Pollard entered the night leading the Big Ten with a .482 hitting percentage in league matches, but finished with just three kills and two errors on nine swings.

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Oregon sided out at just 46.6 percent against NU, while the Huskers prevented the Ducks from scoring on their serve 70.6 percent of the time. Sigler, who had two blocks, said she had to keep a “next-ball mentality,” knowing that Clemente would get kills, but they would try to get her time.

“It was a mindset knowing that such a good player is going to make good plays,” she said. “We pride ourselves on siding out, and so just doing what we can, go get the ball as we always do as the Nebraska standard is, but also knowing that we’re good enough to side out if we need to, and knowing that me and Bergen have that connection of when she’s telling me what is open, what I need to cover, I know that I can do that, and same goes for her.

” Harper Murray goes up for an attack over the Oregon block. The senior outside hitter tied for a team-high 14 kills while hitting .481. | Nebraska Athletics Overall, the Ducks ended with a .152 hitting percentage, its lowest this season. The Huskers tallied five blocks, led by three from Murray and Jackson, while Laney Choboy chipped in 12 digs.

After the match, Busboom Kelly was ready to wrap up her radio interview so she could get the team ready to head to the airport to face Washington. The Huskies had a day off after sweeping Northwestern on Friday night.

“Getting on a plane makes it even 10 times harder, in my opinion,” Busboom Kelly said. “It’s going to be a tough early match. We’ll do our normal match routine where we’ll practice for an hour, but we’re going to be dialed in from the start and get it out. ”Lincoln Arneal covers Nebraska volleyball for HuskerMax and posts on social media about the Big Ten and national volleyball stories.

He previously covered the program for Huskers Illustrated and the Omaha World-Herald and is a frequent guest on local and national sports talk shows and podcasts. Lincoln hosts the Volleyball State Podcast with Jeff Sheldon.