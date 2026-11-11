Nebraska Softball Signs Four for 2027 Class

Four new future Huskers have put their names to paper. Nebraska softball has signed four players to its 2027 class. The class consists of three outfielders and

Nebraska softball has signed four players to its 2027 class. The class consists of three outfielders and one infielder. Half of the class is from within the state's borders.

“Nebraska softball is welcoming four players who all embody the character, work ethic, and athleticism that we seek as we add to our winning mindset,” Revelle said. “Maddie, Alexis, Nadia and Lucy are all culture builders. All are left-handed hitters who will add speed, power, and versatility to our line-up. Defensively, Maddie will join our group of infielders while the others will be at home in the outfield.

Also read Auburn Football Nabs Top Offensive Line Flip From 2027 Class

”Nadia Jeffries hails from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she attends Piedmont High School and plays club softball for Oklahoma Athletics' National 18U team. In her senior season with Piedmont, she hit .474 with 11 runs on 19 hits in 24 plate appearances. The team went 11-5 overall and made it to the 2026 OSSAA 6A State Tournament. Jeffries was named to the NFCA High School Region II First Team.

In club ball, she and her team finished third at the Alliance 16u National Championship.

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"Nadia is a speedster who wreaks havoc on the basepaths. Her versatility as an offensive player will make her challenging to defend. We are so proud of the work Nadia has put in to prepare herself for her Husker debut.

"🔥 Extra Inning Softball x Mizuno Commit Crew member Nadia Jeffries made an INSANE play in the bottom of the 8th to seal the win in the Colorado Sparkler 18U Power Pool Championship! 🥎👏 Lucy Barrett is a homegrown Husker playing high school ball at Lincoln East. The Spartans finished 19-14 overall in 2026, and Barrett was a key contributor. As a senior, she hit .450 with 34 runs on 36 hits in 96 plate appearances.

Barrett led the team in home runs with seven and triples with four. She played her club ball with Nebraska Gold and is the No. 1 ranked outfielder recruit in the state of Nebraska.

"She is a strong and driven athlete who will work endlessly to maximize her ability. She is explosive and a smart competitor. Lucy has had a dream to be a Husker, and today that dream officially comes true.

" Maddie Kurrus played a huge role in Gretna's state championship this past season. Kurrus hit .395 with 29 runs on 32 hits in 98 plate appearances. She led the team in RBI and was second in doubles . She also hit three home runs.

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Kurrus was also part of four district titles during her high school career. She played club ball for Nebraska Gold alongside signee Lucy Barrett.

"A true student of the game, this highly competitive player is already thinking like a coach. She has an impressive, detail-oriented road map to every part of her game. We are thrilled to add Maddie to our Red Team family.

" Alexis Willis hails from Ontario, Canada and played her high school ball at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California. For club, Willis is a member of Corona Angels Tyson 18U and played with current Husker Brooke Lebsock. Willis was second-team all-league at Eleanor Roosevelt as a sophomore. With the Corona Angels, she was an Alliance Fastpitch National Player of the Month.

"ENERGY!!!! Alexis Willis' energy will be seen, heard and felt by Husker fans immediately. She is a crafty competitor that knows how to compete and win. Excited to add this spark plug to the Red Team.

"Sarah graduated from the University of Nebraska majoring in sports media and broadcasting. She spent her four years at UNL covering the Huskers in many different forms, including play-by-play, writing, anchoring, reporting, photography, and videography. Born and raised in Nebraska, Her most recent media experience was as an MMJ/Streaming Anchor for KNOP in North Platte, where she covered news and sports. Sarah is very excited to be back covering the Huskers.